Kevin Patullo will still call plays for Philadelphia Eagles, despite struggles on offense

Take a look at transactions in the NFL and you might see as many coordinators getting fired as moves involving players.

Just this weekend, Las Vegas fired offensive coordinator Chip Kelly and the New York Giants fired defensive coordinator Shane Bowen.

While rooting for anyone to lose a job can be tacky, it's been part of the DNA of sports fans forever — and on Monday, some Eagles fans were hoping offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo would join the list of hit-the-road coaches after one of the worst collapses in franchise history.

Another option that might quiet the unrest: stripping Patullo of his play-calling responsibilities. Or any move that would ensure Patullo never makes a meaningful decision on offense after the Eagles sat on their hands at Dallas and watched a 21-0 lead turn into a 24-21 loss on Sunday.

The Eagles (8-3) can't run the ball. They can't get production out of their elite receivers over a full 60 minutes. Jalen Hurts has been the target of anonymous criticism inside the organization in part because he follows Patullo's calls — and Patullo is just following coach Nick Sirianni's game plan and strategy as the Eagles' chances of a Super Bowl repeat look increasingly doomed.

Sirianni made it clear Monday he has not considered making a change with Patullo.

"I feel like we've got the right people," Sirianni said. "As players, as coaches, that have had success. We're all searching for answers to make it more consistent."

After building that 21-0 lead through three possessions, the Eagles had only one more first down until the fourth quarter. The last time the Eagles blew a 21-point lead and lost was Andy Reid's first game as coach in 1999 (they led 21-0 in a 25-24 loss to Arizona). On their drives after going ahead by three touchdowns, they had four straight punts, a missed field goal, a fumble and a punt. They had 14 penalties for 96 yards.

Someone usually pays in the NFL for this kind of ineptitude. Sirianni demoted defensive coordinator Sean Desai late in the 2023 season before he was eventually fired. So the precedent is there. It's just a matter of when Sirianni pulls the trigger before the offense — which combined to score 26 points in the previous two games, both victories — can't be pulled out its funk and costs the Eagles in the postseason.

"We are always looking for answers," Sirianni said. "We're never into assigning blame. It's into looking for answers."

What's working

The defense had its moments as it gamely tried to hold a 21-point lead while Hurts and the offense went into hibernation. Zack Baun recovered a fumble, Reed Blankenship had an interception in the end zone, and there was a nice fourth-down stop with the Cowboys in the red zone late in the game.

Dak Prescott still threw for 354 yards against Vic Fangio's unit, which could only do so much to prevent the loss.

What needs help

See above. If the offense doesn't improve, the Eagles won't repeat as Super Bowl champions.

"I thought Kevin did a good job of calling it," Sirianni said Monday. "It's never in football just one thing, even though you're looking for answers."

Stock up

It's a low bar on this one but let's go with wide receiver DeVonta Smith and his six catches for 89 yards that included an unreal 41-yard reception.

Stock down

Saquon Barkley. He says he's in a "funk" after rushing for a season-low 22 yards on just 10 carries in just another game this season where he played an inconsequential role.

How much of his regression from a 2,005-yards rushing season can be blamed on Patullo is up for debate. Some of the dip can be blamed on an offensive line that played without All-Pro Lane Johnson and with a perennially banged-up Cam Jurgens. Barkley, who has topped 100 yards rushing just once this season, has been hit way too often this season behind the line of scrimmage, but he also hasn't been able to bust free on broken plays.

Barkley has 684 yards rushing and four touchdowns through 11 games.

"I've been kind of nonexistent this year," Barkley said. "I've got to figure out for the team and I'm going to get it right. I'll figure it out."

Injuries

Cornerback Adoree' Jackson was evaluated for a concussion. ... Blankenship injured a thigh. ... Rookie safety Andrew Mukuba was expected to miss significant time with a broken leg.

"I'll never put a timetable on someone," Sirianni said. "We'll see how long."

Key number

20 — A.J. Brown might mute his complaints about his role this week after he had a season-high eight receptions for 110 yards and a touchdown. Since 2022, Brown is tied for the second-most 100-plus yard receiving games in the NFL with 20, behind only Minnesota's Justin Jefferson (22).

However, Brown could have put up bigger numbers. He had no receptions in the second or third quarters after catching five passes for 67 yards on the Eagles' first two possessions.

Next steps

The Eagles have a short week and host Chicago on Friday. Including the playoffs, the Eagles are 11-0 against NFC North teams under Sirianni. That's the most wins without a loss by a team against any division since 2021. Sirianni is the second coach since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger to start his career with 11 consecutive wins against a single division (including playoffs), joining Steve Mariucci (who started 12-0 vs. the NFC West).