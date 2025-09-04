Philadelphia Eagles elevate Marcus Epps, Patrick Johnson from practice squad before Dallas Cowboys game

The Philadelphia Eagles elevated safety Marcus Epps and outside linebacker Patrick Johnson before tonight's season opener vs. the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field.

The Eagles added Epps to the practice squad last week after he was waived by the New England Patriots.

Epps, who spent the last two seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders, started at safety in the 2022 season alongside C.J. Gardner-Johnson when the team made a run to the Super Bowl and lost to the Kansas City Chiefs. He started 17 games in the regular season in 2022 and made a career-high 94 tackles with six pass deflections and one forced fumble.

Epps had 66 tackles, a fumble recovery, three pass deflections and four tackles for loss in 2023 with Las Vegas before tearing his ACL three games into the 2024 season.

Johnson was added to the practice squad after not making the team's 53-man roster. He spent the first part of the 2024 season with the Eagles and then played 12 games with the New York Giants. Johnson was also a part of Philadelphia's Super Bowl LVII roster, like Epps.

The Eagles didn't elevate rookie quarterback Kyle McCord from the practice squad, which means Jalen Hurts and Sam Howell will be the only two active quarterbacks against the Cowboys.

What to know about Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys game

The season opener between the Eagles and Cowboys will be nationally televised and air on NBC10 in the Philadelphia region and starts at 8:20 p.m.

Birds fans can also stream the game on the Peacock website and app, and the game will be available on NFL+.

The Eagles are heavy favorites against the Cowboys, especially after the trade that sent Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers.

The season opener could also be impacted by storms, as isolated damaging wind gusts, brief heavy downpours and frequent lightning could impact the Philadelphia region.