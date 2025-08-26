Watch CBS News
Who made the Philadelphia Eagles' 53-man roster? Darius Cooper survives, Ainias Smith waived

Tom Ignudo
Howie Roseman, Nick Sirianni talk Eagles' 53-man roster cuts as 2025 regular season looms
The Philadelphia Eagles released their initial 53-man roster for the 2025 season on Tuesday, as NFL teams had until 4 p.m. to make cuts. Undrafted rookie wide receiver Darius Cooper survived and made the team over 2024 draft pick Ainias Smith.

The Eagles made multiple moves Sunday following the team's final preseason game to make slight improvements to the roster

Here's the team's current 53-man roster before the season opener next week against the Dallas Cowboys.

Quarterbacks (3) 

Jalen Hurts, Tanner McKee, Sam Howell

Running backs (4)

Saquon Barkley, Will Shipley, A.J. Dillon, Ben VanSumeren (FB)

Wide receiver (5)

A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Jahan Dotson, John Metchie III, Darius Cooper

Tight ends (3) 

Dallas Goedert, Grant Calcaterra, Kylen Granson

Offensive line (11)

Lane Johnson, Landon Dickerson, Cam Jurgens, Jordan Mailata, Tyler Steen, Fred Johnson, Drew Kindall, Matt Pryor, Bret Toth, Cameron Williams, Trevor Keegan

Edge rushers (5)

Nolan Smith, Jalyx Hunt, Joshua Uche, Azeen Ojulari, Ogbo Okoronkwo

Defensive line (6) 

Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, Moro Ojomo, Ty Robinson, Gabe Hall, Byron Young

Linebackers (4)

Zack Baun, Jihaad Campbell, Jeremiah Trotter Jr., Smael Mondon Jr.

Defensive backs (10)

Quinyon Mitchell, Cooper DeJean, Adoree' Jackson, Jakorian Bennett, Kelee Ringo, Mac McWilliams, Reed Blankenship, Sydney Brown, Andrew Mukuba, Tristin McCollum

Special teams (2)

Kicker Jake Elliott, punter Braden Mann

Who did the Eagles release?

  • LS Charley Hughlett
  • OLB Patrick Johnson
  • T Kendall Lamm
  • WR Terrace Marshall
  • CB Parry Nickerson
  • WR Avery Williams

Who did the Eagles waive?

  • WR Ife Adeyi
  • LB Chance Campbell
  • CB Tariq Castro-Fields (Injured)
  • WR Elijah Cooks
  • LB Lance Dixon
  • DT Joe Evans
  • LB Dallas Gant
  • G Kenyon Green
  • S Maxen Hook
  • TE E.J. Jenkins
  • CB Brandon Johnson
  • RB Montrell Johnson
  • TE Cameron Latu
  • OLB Ochaun Mathis
  • QB Kyle McCord
  • WR Taylor Morin
  • TE Nick Muse
  • T Hollin Pierce
  • RB ShunDerrick Powell
  • OLB Antwaun Powell-Ryland
  • CB Eli Ricks
  • DE Jereme Robinson
  • RB Keilan Robinson
  • DT Justin Rogers
  • S Andre' Sam
  • WR Ainias Smith
  • DT Jacob Sykes
  • T Laekin Vakalahi
  • CB A.J. Woods

What about Nakobe Dean? 

Eagles linebacker Nakobe Dean was placed on the Physically Unable to Perform List to begin the 2025 season, which means he'll miss at least the first four games. Dean is recovering from a torn patellar tendon injury suffered during the playoffs against the Green Bay Packers.

The Eagles also placed rookie offensive tackle Myles Hinton on the reserve/injured designated for return list. 

