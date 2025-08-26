Who made the Philadelphia Eagles' 53-man roster? Darius Cooper survives, Ainias Smith waived

The Philadelphia Eagles released their initial 53-man roster for the 2025 season on Tuesday, as NFL teams had until 4 p.m. to make cuts. Undrafted rookie wide receiver Darius Cooper survived and made the team over 2024 draft pick Ainias Smith.

The Eagles made multiple moves Sunday following the team's final preseason game to make slight improvements to the roster.

Here's the team's current 53-man roster before the season opener next week against the Dallas Cowboys.

Quarterbacks (3)

Jalen Hurts, Tanner McKee, Sam Howell

Running backs (4)

Saquon Barkley, Will Shipley, A.J. Dillon, Ben VanSumeren (FB)

Wide receiver (5)

A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Jahan Dotson, John Metchie III, Darius Cooper

Tight ends (3)

Dallas Goedert, Grant Calcaterra, Kylen Granson

Offensive line (11)

Lane Johnson, Landon Dickerson, Cam Jurgens, Jordan Mailata, Tyler Steen, Fred Johnson, Drew Kindall, Matt Pryor, Bret Toth, Cameron Williams, Trevor Keegan

Edge rushers (5)

Nolan Smith, Jalyx Hunt, Joshua Uche, Azeen Ojulari, Ogbo Okoronkwo

Defensive line (6)

Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, Moro Ojomo, Ty Robinson, Gabe Hall, Byron Young

Linebackers (4)

Zack Baun, Jihaad Campbell, Jeremiah Trotter Jr., Smael Mondon Jr.

Defensive backs (10)

Quinyon Mitchell, Cooper DeJean, Adoree' Jackson, Jakorian Bennett, Kelee Ringo, Mac McWilliams, Reed Blankenship, Sydney Brown, Andrew Mukuba, Tristin McCollum

Special teams (2)

Kicker Jake Elliott, punter Braden Mann

Who did the Eagles release?

LS Charley Hughlett

OLB Patrick Johnson

T Kendall Lamm

WR Terrace Marshall

CB Parry Nickerson

WR Avery Williams

Who did the Eagles waive?

WR Ife Adeyi

LB Chance Campbell

CB Tariq Castro-Fields (Injured)

WR Elijah Cooks

LB Lance Dixon

DT Joe Evans

LB Dallas Gant

G Kenyon Green

S Maxen Hook

TE E.J. Jenkins

CB Brandon Johnson

RB Montrell Johnson

TE Cameron Latu

OLB Ochaun Mathis

QB Kyle McCord

WR Taylor Morin

TE Nick Muse

T Hollin Pierce

RB ShunDerrick Powell

OLB Antwaun Powell-Ryland

CB Eli Ricks

DE Jereme Robinson

RB Keilan Robinson

DT Justin Rogers

S Andre' Sam

WR Ainias Smith

DT Jacob Sykes

T Laekin Vakalahi

CB A.J. Woods

What about Nakobe Dean?

Eagles linebacker Nakobe Dean was placed on the Physically Unable to Perform List to begin the 2025 season, which means he'll miss at least the first four games. Dean is recovering from a torn patellar tendon injury suffered during the playoffs against the Green Bay Packers.

The Eagles also placed rookie offensive tackle Myles Hinton on the reserve/injured designated for return list.