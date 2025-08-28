Britain Covey, Marcus Epps return to Philadelphia Eagles on practice squad

A pair of former Philadelphia Eagles have returned to the nest.

The Eagles on Thursday brought back wide receiver Britain Covey and defensive back Marcus Epps and signed tackle Luke Felix-Fualalo to their practice squad. Felix-Fualalo was given the international player exemption.

Philadelphia's practice squad now stands at 17 players after Thursday's signings.

Covey signed with the Los Angeles Rams in May after the Eagles didn't tender him as a restricted free agent, but he was cut after training camp.

The 28-year-old signed with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent in 2022 and spent parts of the last three seasons with the team, primarily as a punt returner.

Last season, Covey missed all but five games because of a shoulder injury and then a neck injury. He was placed on injured reserve in late December and missed the Eagles' Super Bowl championship run.

In 2023, Covey led the NFL in punt return yardage (417). He returned two punts in the Eagles' Super Bowl LVII loss to the Chiefs.

Over the past three seasons, Covey averaged 11.3 yards per punt return, the fourth-highest mark in the NFL during that stretch.

As a receiver, Covey has 11 catches for 76 yards in three seasons. With Covey back in the fold, he could serve as the Eagles' punt returner once again — the team would have to elevate him on gamedays.

The Eagles drafted Epps in 2019, and he became the team's full-time starting safety for their 2022 Super Bowl run. He left for the Raiders in free agency afterward.

Epps had 66 tackles, a fumble recovery, three pass deflections and four tackles for loss in 2023 with Las Vegas before tearing his ACL three games into the 2024 season. He was last with the New England Patriots, but he didn't make the team's 53-man roster.