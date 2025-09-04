What time is the Philadelphia Eagles game tonight? How to watch vs. Dallas Cowboys and more

SEPTA partners with FanDuel to provide express trains for Eagles vs. Cowboys game

SEPTA partners with FanDuel to provide express trains for Eagles vs. Cowboys game

SEPTA partners with FanDuel to provide express trains for Eagles vs. Cowboys game

The Philadelphia Eagles will begin their Super Bowl defense tonight vs. the Dallas Cowboys in the 2025 NFL season opener at Lincoln Financial Field. The game starts at 8:20 p.m.

The Eagles will unveil their Super Bowl LIX banner after dominating the Kansas City Chiefs in February for their second Lombardi trophy in franchise history. Luckily for the Eagles, they won't have to face All-Pro linebacker Micah Parsons, whom the Cowboys traded last week to the Green Bay Packers.

Here's how to watch Philadelphia's season opener and everything else you need to know.

How to watch Eagles vs. Cowboys on cable?

The season opener between the Eagles and Cowboys will be nationally televised and air on NBC10 in the Philadelphia region. Merrill Reese and Mike Quick will have the call on SportsRadio 94WIP.

Where can you stream Eagles vs. Cowboys?

Birds fans can also stream the game on the Peacock website and app, and the game will be available on NFL+.

Storylines to watch in Eagles vs. Cowboys

All eyes will be on new offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo vs. the Cowboys in his debut in the role. Luckily for Patullo, he won't have to game-plan for Parsons. Patullo will be Hurts' sixth play caller since he was drafted in Philadelphia in 2020.

Philadelphia's secondary will be tested by Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and the team's talented pass catchers like CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens and Jake Ferguson. The Eagles will have two new starters in the secondary vs. Dallas.

Landon Dickerson is on track to start against the Cowboys after he missed Monday's practice with a back injury Tanner McKee is out

Weather for Eagles-Cowboys game

Thursday in the Philadelphia region will start sunny and cool in the low 60s. By early afternoon, highs reach the low 80s with breezy south winds and high clouds.

Then by late afternoon and early evening, scattered storms will develop in several waves across the Delaware Valley. The storms could affect your commute to the Eagles game. Make sure to grab an umbrella on the way out just in case.

Due to the storm threat, the NEXT Weather Team issued a NEXT Weather Alert for Thursday between 4 p.m. and midnight with the main threats as isolated damaging wind gusts, brief heavy downpours and frequent lightning.

CBS News Philadelphia

How to get Eagles vs. Cowboys tickets

If you want to be inside the Linc to see the Eagles unveil their Super Bowl banner and play the Cowboys, get ready to spend a significant amount of money.

As of Wednesday night, the cheapest Eagles-Cowboys tickets on Ticketmaster were $362.95.

What can I bring to the Eagles' game?

Fans heading to the Linc are encouraged to limit the number of items they bring to the stadium.

Here's the list of bags that are allowed inside:

Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 12″ x 6″ x 12"

One gallon clear plastic freezer bags (Ziploc bag or similar)

Small clutch bags, about the size of a hand but not much larger than 4.5″ x 6.5″, with or without a handle/strap. This small clutch bag can be carried into the stadium along with one of the clear bag options.

Exceptions can be made for medical items after proper inspection. The Linc asks attendees to contact Fan Services for more information at contact@Lincolnfinancialfield.com before arriving.

Bags that are prohibited at the Linc include purses larger than a clutch bag, coolers, briefcases, backpacks, fanny packs, cinch bags, luggage, seat cushions, computer bags, camera bags, binocular cases or any bag larger than the permissible size.

FanDuel sponsors SEPTA sports express service for Eagles-Cowboys game

SEPTA and FanDuel have partnered to bring back sports express trains on the Broad Street Line tonight for the Eagles-Cowboys game amid service cuts impacting the region.

The sponsorship also comes with free Broad Street Line rides home for fans, beginning at halftime.

SEPTA will run express trains every 10 minutes in addition to local service before Thursday's game. After the game, SEPTA will have 10 express trains and six local trains operating over a period of 70 minutes.

"We appreciate FanDuel and SEPTA for collaborating to help provide Eagles fans with convenient transportation to-and-from our home opener," Eagles President Don Smolenski said in a statement. "Their generous support will assist fans in getting to Lincoln Financial Field so that we can all enjoy the Championship Moment together as we take on the division rival Dallas Cowboys."

The sponsorship covers just the Eagles vs. Cowboys game on Thursday at the Linc, meaning for future Birds games, Phillies games and other events at the sports complex, SEPTA will not offer the express service.

Sports express subways were among the first round of services cut by SEPTA in August due to a funding crisis.

Eagles vs. Cowboys betting odds

The Parsons trade only made the Eagles bigger favorites against the Cowboys.

The Eagles are -8.5 point favorites (-110) against the Cowboys on FanDuel Sportsbook. The Eagles are -450 on the moneyline, and the over/under for the game is set at 47.5.

What is Eagles' schedule the rest of the NFL season?

Week 2: Sunday, Sept. 14 at 4:25 p.m. at Chiefs

Week 3: Sunday, Sept. 21 at 1 p.m. vs. Los Angeles Rams

Week 4: Sunday, Sept. 28 at 1 p.m. at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 5: Sunday, Oct. 5 at 1 p.m. vs. Denver Broncos

Week 6: Thursday, Oct. 9 at 8:15 p.m. at New York Giants

Week 7: Sunday, Oct. 19 at 1 p.m. at Minnesota Vikings

Week 8: Sunday, Oct. 26 at 1 p.m. vs. Giants

Week 9: Bye week

Week 10: Monday, Nov. 10 at 8:15 p.m. at Green Bay Packers

Week 11: Sunday, Nov. 16 at 8:20 p.m. vs. Detroit Lions

Week 12: Sunday, Nov. 23 at 4:25 p.m. at Cowboys

Week 13: Friday, Nov. 28 at 3 p.m. (Black Friday) vs. Chicago Bears

Week 14: Monday, Dec. 8 at 8:15 pm. at Los Angeles Chargers

Week 15: Sunday, Dec. 14 at 1 p.m. vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Week 16: Saturday, Dec. 20 at 4:30 p.m. or 8:30 p.m. vs. Washington Commanders

Week 17: Sunday, Dec. 28 at 4:25 p.m. at Buffalo Bills

Week 18: TBD vs. Commanders