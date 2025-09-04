Where to park at Lincoln Financial Field? A parking guide for Eagles games

The Eagles are back for their 23rd season at Lincoln Financial Field since the stadium opened in South Philadelphia in 2003. With uncertainty surrounding SEPTA service, parking at the Linc this season could be difficult to navigate.

We've put together a comprehensive guide to the Linc's bag policy. Now, for fans driving to Eagles games this season — by choice or due to SEPTA service cuts — here's what to know about parking at Lincoln Financial Field in 2025.

Lincoln Financial Field parking map for 2025

If you're headed to an Eagles game at the Linc, it's important to know when the parking lots open. Typically, the lots open four-and-a-half hours before kickoff. For the season opener Thursday, the lots will open earlier than normal, at 1:30 p.m. Kickoff against the Cowboys is scheduled for 8:20 p.m.

There are six reserved parking lots and 12 public lots for Birds fans to use, according to Lincoln Financial Field's website.

The reserve lots are D/E, J, K (North), K (East), L (South) and L (North).

The public lots are A/B/G/H, C/D, D/E, FDR, F/G/H, M/N (South), M/N (North), P, Q, R/W/X, T/S and U/V.

The sports complex offers 21,000 parking spots, including 2,000 at the Linc.

Lincoln Financial Field offers a parking map for fans to navigate for Eagles and Temple games, concerts and other events. Lincoln Financial Field

How much is parking at Lincoln Financial Field?

According to the Linc's website, there are several parking rates for different games and events.

For Eagles games, parking for a regular vehicle is $50 and $100 for an oversized vehicle, the website says. For concerts, it's $40 and $80. And for Temple games and other events, it's $30 and $60.

Live! Casino and Hotel Philadelphia also offers parking on game days. Self-parking for Eagles games costs $60 for non-Live! Rewards members and classic card and gold card holders, and free for platinum, black, jade and chairman's club card holders.

The casino also offers valet parking. The pricing breaks down as follows: $75 for non-Live! Rewards members, $70 for classic card, $65 for gold and platinum card holders and free for black, jade and chairman's club card holders.

Eagles fans trying to circumvent paid parking are being reminded by the Friends of FDR Park that parking at the South Philly city park will be "paid parking only on Eagles home days."

Some fans say they're paying homeowners to park in their private driveways near the stadium.

How SEPTA service cuts impact Eagles games at the Linc

SEPTA remains the easiest way to get to Eagles games and other events in the South Philadelphia Sports Complex, but sweeping service cuts have made it far more difficult to get home.

Sports express subways were among the first round of services cut by SEPTA in August due to a funding crisis.

Fans headed to and leaving the sports complex after games are accustomed to express service on the Broad Street Line, but SEPTA no longer offers the service. Under normal circumstances, SEPTA would run 10 express trains for Eagles home games.

In July, SEPTA General Manager Scott Sauer said normally, the transit authority can transport between 14,000 and 17,000 fans out of the sports complex in about an hour. Those trains are no longer running on normal schedules. Instead, the transit authority is running local service only with fewer trains, leading to longer wait times and more crowded trains.

Before the Eagles' home opener against the Cowboys, the team issued a travel advisory to fans headed to the game and tailgates. Their message? Arrive at the game early, carpool if possible, and if you don't have a ticket, avoid the parking lots.

FanDuel partnered with SEPTA to provide sports express service for the Eagles' season opener Thursday night. Beyond that, however, the sports express service will only return if the transit authority can find sponsors or if the lawmakers approve funding.

Planned SEPTA fare hikes were halted by a judge in a temporary injunction on Friday, Aug. 29, meaning a one-way fare on the Broad Street Line remains $2.50.

Is ride-hailing an option for Eagles games?

Another option for fans headed to a Birds game is using a ride-hailing service such as Uber or Lyft, but that also comes with complications and frustrations.

Unlike Citizens Bank Park and Xfinity Mobile Arena, there is no designated ride-hail lot at the Linc. Still, fans can order trips to and from the stadium and even reserve their trips ahead of time. A couple from Phoenix told CBS News Philadelphia they reserved an Uber for about four hours after the 8:20 p.m. kickoff Thursday.

But ride-hail users also have to deal with surge pricing, long waits and even drivers canceling trips. Some Phillies fans told the Philadelphia Inquirer earlier this summer it was "impossible" to get a ride after a game.

If fans are using ride-hailing services and are having trouble getting one at the stadiums, they could walk up Broad Street and away from the complex to try their luck.

