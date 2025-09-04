Scattered showers, storms possible in Philadelphia during Eagles-Cowboys game Thursday

NEXT Weather Alert for Thursday night, possible storms could impact the Eagles-Cowboys game

It's here! The Philadelphia Eagles' first home game of the season.

Thursday will start sunny and cool in the low 60s. By early afternoon, highs reach the low 80s with breezy south winds and high clouds.

By late afternoon and early evening, scattered storms will develop with several waves crossing the area.

Yes, these could affect your evening commute, travel at PHL and of course, the game.

As you head out to a watch party, tailgate or the game itself at Lincoln Financial Field, be sure to grab an umbrella or rain slicker and stay up to date on the weather.

Because of this storm threat, the NEXT Weather Team has issued a NEXT Weather Alert for Thursday between 4 p.m. and midnight. Isolated damaging wind gusts, brief heavy downpours and frequent lightning are the main threats.

Have an indoor space to go to if storms pass overhead where you are. Remember, "When thunder roars, go indoors."

Get inside a sturdy building or car, stay away from windows, don't stand under trees or bleachers, and do not go outside until your area is thunder and lightning free for 30 minutes.

Friday will be a dry day with partly sunny skies and highs in the mid-80s

Saturday is another warm and humid day in the upper 80s with more showers and storms crossing the region.

By Sunday, much cooler and drier air arrives with sunny skies and highs in the low 70s.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Thursday: NEXT Weather Alert for possible storms during the Eagles game. High 84, Low 61.

Friday: Sun and clouds. High 87, Low 66.

Saturday: P.M. storms. High 85, Low 71.

Sunday: Shower early. High 75, Low 63.

Monday: Sunny, nice. High 77, Low 56.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 77, Low 55.

Wednesday: Sun and clouds. High 75, Low 55.

