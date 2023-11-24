Philadelphia Eagles vs. Buffalo Bills, Week 12: How to watch

Monty G gets fans fired up for Eagles-Bills

Monty G gets fans fired up for Eagles-Bills

Monty G gets fans fired up for Eagles-Bills

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's time to break out the Kelly Green merchandise -- the Eagles are wearing their popular throwback jerseys Sunday against the Buffalo Bills for the second and final time this season.

The Eagles are coming off a 21-17 comeback win over the Kansas City Chiefs in a Super Bowl LVII rematch on Monday Night Football. The win pushed the Birds to an NFL-best 9-1 record.

Buffalo crushed the New York Jets, 32-6, last Sunday. The Bills are 6-5 and in second place in the AFC East.

Here's what you need to know before Week 12.

How to watch Philadelphia Eagles vs. Buffalo Bills

The Eagles' Week 12 matchup against the Bills will be airing on CBS Philadelphia and streaming on Paramount+.

Stream NFL on CBS games on Paramount+

The game starts at 4:25 p.m. Eastern Time.

Will the Birds wear Kelly Green again?

Not this season -- the Eagles are only wearing the throwback jerseys twice this season.

The Birds wore the Kelly Greens first on Oct. 22, when they beat the Miami Dolphins, 31-17.

The Kelly Greens became an instant hit with Birds fans, though some found themselves with crooked Jalen Hurts jerseys and other merch from Fanatics.

The craze led to Kelly Green streetwear, limited-edition bourbon and vodka and the Eagles even attempting to trademark the phrase "Kelly Green." The Birds also brought back the letterman jacket made famous by Princess Diana.

What's the Eagles' schedule?

Week 1: at New England Patriots, 25-20 win

Week 2: vs. Minnesota Vikings, 34-28 win

Week 3: at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 25-11 win

Week 4: vs. Washington Commanders, 34-31 OT win

Week 5: at Los Angeles Rams, 23-14 win

Week 6: at New York Jets, 20-14 loss

Week 7: Miami Dolphins, 31-17 win

Week 8: at Washington Commanders, 38-31 win

Week 9: vs. Dallas Cowboys, 28-23 win

Week 10: Bye Week

Week 11: at Kansas City Chiefs, 28-17 win

Week 12: vs. Buffalo Bills, Nov. 26 (CBS/Paramount+)

Week 13: vs. San Francisco 49ers, Dec. 3

Week 14: at Dallas Cowboys, Dec. 10

Week 15: at Seattle Seahawks, Dec. 17

Week 16: vs. New York Giants, Dec. 25

Week 17: vs. Arizona Cardinals, Dec. 31

Week 18: at New York Giants, TBD