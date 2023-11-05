Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys: Live updates and more

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys: Live updates and moreget the free app
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Eagles will look to head into the bye with a win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field.
The Week 9 matchup between the NFC East division rivals will be crucial for playoff seeding as we enter November and December.
The Eagles have the best record in the NFL at 7-1, while the Cowboys are 5-2 after a dominant 43-20 victory over the Los Angeles Rams.
A.J. Brown enters the game after a historic Week 8 against the Washington Commanders. He became the only player in NFL history to record at least 125 receiving yards in six straight games last week.
Meanwhile, the Eagles' defense will have their hands full with Cowboys wideout CeeDee Lamb.
The Eagles are 3-point favorites at home.
DeVonta Smith TD gives Birds lead
It didn't take long for the Birds to score in the second half.
Jalen Hurts, who's dealing with a knee injury, tossed a beautiful ball to DeVonta Smith for a 29-yard touchdown to give the Birds a 21-17 lead with 11:23 left in the third quarter.
Cowboys lead Eagles at halftime
The Cowboys lead the Eagles, 17-14, at halftime at Lincoln Financial Field.
Both quarterbacks -- Jalen Hurts and Dak Prescott -- have looked sharp through two quarters.
Hurts has completed 10 of his 13 passes for 120 yards and one rushing score, while Prescott has completed 10 of his 16 passes for 153 yards and two touchdowns.
Hurts and the Eagles tied up the game, 14-14, in the second quarter on a 1-yard rushing score. He's connected with A.J. Brown five times for 57 yards through the air.
Hurts took a shot to his left knee late in the second quarter. He limped off the field but came back into the game for one play on a hand-off.
Eagles defensive coordinator Sean Desai will need to make some adjustments as Prescott has picked apart the Eagles' secondary, particularly the middle of the field. The Eagles have had no answer for wideout CeeDee Lamb and tight end Jake Ferguson.
Lamb has four catches for 78 yards, while Ferguson has four for 62 and a touchdown.
Kenneth Gainwell scored the opening touchdown of the game for the Eagles.
Eagles linebacker Nakobe Dean went to the locker room with an injury late in the second quarter.
Cowboys take lead with FG
The Eagles should consider themselves lucky.
Michael Gallup had an awful drop on third-and-three, which forced the Cowboys to settle for a field goal.
Brandon Aubrey booted in a 51-yard field goal to give Dallas a 17-14 lead with 1:15 left in the half.
The Eagles will now get the ball back with all three timeouts.
Eagles tie game after Hurts TD
Jalen Hurts scored on the "Brotherly Shove" to tie the game, 14-14, against the Dallas Cowboys with 5:09 left in the second quarter.
The 11-play, 60-yard drive took six minutes, seven seconds off the clock.
Hurts and Dak Prescott are both playing extremely well so far in this one with huge playoff seeding stakes on the line.
Cowboys take lead
Cowboys wideout KaVontae Turpin hauled in a 5-yard touchdown pass from Dak Prescott to give the Cowboys a 14-7 lead with 11:16 left in the second quarter.
The touchdown was under review but the call on the field was upheld.
Prescott made several big throws on the drive as the Cowboys took the lead over the Eagles.
Jordan Davis out of medical tent
Eagles defensive tackle Jordan Davis is out of the medical tent after a lengthy visit. He's now back on the sideline with his helmet.
Davis was on the injury report with a hamstring injury coming into the game.
Cowboys respond to tie game
After the Eagles took the lead, the Cowboys responded.
Jake Ferguson hauled in a 4-yard touchdown pass from Dak Prescott to tie the game, 7-7, with 1:37 left in the first quarter.
The Cowboys converted on fourth-and-one at the Eagles' 33-yard line to extend the drive.
Gainwell TD puts Eagles ahead early
The Philadelphia Eagles opened the game with a decisive drive to start the game.
Kenneth Gainwell scored on a 12-yard rushing touchdown to give the Birds a 7-0 lead. The drive was 13 plays and went 77 yards, taking just under eight minutes off the clock.
The Eagles converted on two fourth downs to extend the drive.
Eagles lead Dallas, 7-0, with 5:46 left in the first quarter.
Eagles fans get married at tailgate
There's truly no place like Philadelphia.
Two Birds decided to tie the knot during a tailgate before the Eagles and Cowboys game. That's one was to save money on a wedding venue.
Congrats to Brooke and Rob!