Jake Elliott's clutch FG gives Eagles overtime win over Washington Commanders

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It doesn't matter how short or long the distance, Nick Sirianni said he doesn't watch field goals.

Sirianni, the Philadelphia Eagles' third-year head coach, said special teams coordinator Michael Clay will point at him or give him an upset facial expression depending on the result of the kick.

Like every Eagles fan inside Lincoln Financial Field and watching on TV, Sirianni waited anxiously for the dramatic finish as Jake Elliott walked onto the field to attempt the game-winning field goal.

But, it was no big deal for Elliott.

Elliott buried a 54-yard field goal -- his fourth of the game -- to give the Eagles a 34-31 overtime victory over the Washington Commanders on Sunday at the Linc.

Sirianni said he wasn't that surprised Elliott's kick went through, even though he didn't watch and waited for Clay to point at him following the kick.

"Jake's just, he's clutch," said Sirianni, whose team has started 4-0 for the second straight season. "Jalen [Hurts] and Jake just played clutch games today and I'm really proud of them."

Elliott has been clutch for the Eagles since he stepped into the role during the 2017 season when the Birds went on a magical run and won the franchise's first Super Bowl. He had field goals of 41, 47 and 36 to go along with his 54-yard game-winner.

On the season, Elliott has made 13 of his 14 field goal attempts. He's also made 9 of his 10 extra points. Elliott's only missed field goal happened during the Minnesota Vikings game in Week 2. His longest field goal of the season was a 61-yarder, which ranks second in the NFL so far this season.

With the Eagles' offense not performing up to par in moments this season, Elliott's has stepped up numerous times.

In the fourth quarter, Elliott said he had a feeling the game could come down to him.

When that happens, Elliott said he begins to prepare for the moment with a particular process he does every game. He starts hitting balls into the net on the sideline on every down and visualizing every kick.

"It's something I've been doing my whole life," Elliott said. "I love it when those situations come down to me. I always have. In tennis growing up, in baseball being the last batter whatever it may be, it's just something I always done and always felt real comfortable in and for whatever reason I just really love those situations."

Even with a new holder, the clutch field goal was no problem for Elliott.

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 01: Jake Elliott #4 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates kicking the game-winning field goal in overtime to defeat the Washington Commanders at Lincoln Financial Field on October 01, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

After the Eagles released Arryn Siposs as the team's punter, the Birds signed punter Braden Mann to the practice squad.

Elliott said it was "seamless" with Mann as the holder.

"He's a great holder, always has been," Elliott said.

Sirianni said it would be nice to blow teams out every game, but that's not the case in the NFL.

If Elliott's number gets called again, he'll be ready.

"That one felt really good," Elliott said. "It's been awhile since we've had a true walk-off, so for me, that was fun to be able to do again."