Philadelphia Eagles team up with BOTLD to release Kelly Green commemorative alcohol

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Before the Philadelphia Eagles play against the Los Angeles Rams, Birds fans can grab limited edition alcohol that celebrates the return of the team's classic Kelly Green uniforms.

The Eagles teamed up with BOTLD, a distillery in Pennsylvania, to launch Bird Gang Spirits. The team and distillery released Bird Gang American Straight Bourbon Whiskey and Bird Gang Vodka.

"The launch of Bird Gang Spirits commemorates a special chapter in Eagles history and creates another unique touchpoint for fans to celebrate the return of Kelly Green," Brian Napoli, the Senior Vice President of Corporate Partnerships of the Philadelphia Eagles said in a release. "We are proud to be working with a local distillery like BOTLD that specializes in handcrafted premium spirits and blends. Their expertise and commitment to their craft have created a quality product for Eagles fans everywhere to enjoy."

Both the vodka and bourbon went on sale on Wednesday at BOTLD's Center City shop at 119 South 18th Street. Fans in Pennsylvania can purchase the bourbon or vodka at BOTLD.com.

The bourbon costs $38, while the vodka is $28.

The Eagles and BOTLD will host a pop-up event on Friday in Lincoln Financial Field's Lot K from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for fans.

The Bird Gang American Straight Bourbon Whiskey is 82 proof and offers rich and robust notes of corn, rye and a hint of malted barley, a news release said. The Bird Gang Vodka is also 80-proof and gluten-free. According to a release, it's crafted from 100% corn and offers a smooth, clean and slightly sweet taste with subtle notes of corn and pepper.

"BOTLD is honored to work with the storied Philadelphia Eagles to produce Bird Gang Spirits, providing additional ways to engage with fans and the city we love and call home. We're also grateful to our partner the Philadelphia-based, spirits-focused creative agency, WeHolden, who so perfectly evokes the nostalgia and enduring fervor of Eagles fans with their brand creation and bottle design," Andrew Auwerda, the founder of BOTLD, said in a release.

More Bird Gang Spirits will be released by the Eagles and BOTLD over the next several years to commemorate significant franchise milestones.