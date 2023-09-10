Eagles-Patriots Week 1: Live updates and more

Eagles-Patriots Week 1: Live updates and moreget the free app
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- After falling to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII, the Philadelphia Eagles have started the 2023 season on the road in Week 1 vs. the New England Patriots.
It's the third straight season Jalen Hurts, the MVP runner-up who landed a massive contract extension earlier this year, and head coach Nick Sirianni will start the regular season on the road.
Hurts and Sirianni are 2-0 in season openers.
All eyes will be on Eagles rookie defensive tackle Jalen Carter as the talented Georgia product makes his NFL debut against an injury-riddled Patriots offensive line.
Follow our live blog for updates on the game below broadcasting on CBS.
Eagles lead Patriots at halftime
The Eagles lead the Patriots, 16-14, after the first half.
The Eagles got on board early, jumping to a 16-0 lead in the first quarter.
Darius Slay scored the first touchdown of the season with a 70-yard interception return after Mac Jones' pass got deflected.
And that wasn't the only turnover Philadelphia's defense forced. Second-year defensive tackle Jordan Davis forced a fumble on former Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott. The fumble was recovered by linebacker Zach Cunningham.
Several plays later, DeVonta Smith hauled in a 5-yard touchdown pass from Jalen Hurts following the turnover.
Hurts had an efficient first half, completing 9 of his 13 passes for 47 yards and the touchdown to his former Alabama teammate. But, he didn't really throw the ball downfield like we saw all throughout last season.
Kenneth Gainwell led the Eagles rushing yards with 40 yards on 10 carries.
The Eagles started off with two scoring drives on offense – a Jake Elliott field goal and Smith touchdown – but then punted four straight times before the end of the second quarter.
The Patriots got on the board late in the second quarter after Mac Jones connected with tight end Hunter Henry on a 9-yard touchdown pass.
On the following drive by the Patriots, Jones hit wideout Kendrick Bourne for a 19-yard touchdown to cut the Eagles' lead.
Patriots cut the lead
The Eagles defense has been getting killed over the middle of the field in the first half against the Patriots.
Wideout Kendrick Bourne hauled in a 19-yard touchdown pass from Jones over the middle to make it a 16-14 game.
After a slow start, Jones is now 17 for 24 for 142 passes and two scores.
Patriots get on the board
After three straight punts by the Eagles' offense, the Patriots got on the board midway through the second quarter.
Jones connected with tight end Hunter Henry for a 9-yard touchdown on a 10-play, 71-yard drive that lasted just under five minutes.
The Eagles still lead the Patriots, 16-6, with 4:34 left in the second quarter.
Eagles punt 3 straight times
After putting points on the board on their first two drives, the Eagles have punted three straight times.
After Smith's touchdown, the Eagles have only moved the ball for 8 yards on three possessions.
Luckily for the offense, the Eagles' defense has been locked in so far.
Messy special teams to start
DeVonta Smith scores TD after Pats' turnover
DeVonta Smith scored his first touchdown of the season on a 5-yard pass from Jalen Hurts following the turnover by the Patriots.
Elliott missed the PAT, but the Eagles lead 16-0 with 2:39 left in the first quarter.
Jordan Davis strips Zeke, Eagles recover
The Eagles' defense has been busy so far against the Patriots.
After Slay's interception return for a touchdown, Jordan Davis forced a fumble on Ezekiel Elliott, which was recovered by Zach Cunningham.
Darius Slay pick 6, Eagles take 10-0 lead
The Eagles' first touchdown of the season was an interception return by cornerback Darius Slay.
Patriots quarterback Mac Jones threw a pass intended for Kendrick Bourne, but the ball was tipped and picked off by Slay, who returned it 70 yards for a score to give the Eagles a 10-0 lead in the first quarter.
Eagles take early lead vs. Patriots
Jake Elliott hit a 32-yard field goal to give the Eagles a 3-0 lead against the Patriots.
The field goal capped off a 13 play, 61 yard drive by the Eagles offense.
The drive featured a lot of Kenneth Gainwell and Jalen Hurts.
Gainwell scampered for 29 yards on six carries, while Hurts dashed for 13 on two runs.
Now, we'll get to see Sean Desai's defense for the first time.