Eagles-Buccaneers Week 3: Live updates and more

Eagles-Buccaneers Week 3: Live updates and moreget the free app
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Our beloved Birds are on the road tonight for their Week 3 faceoff against fellow undefeated NFC rival Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The game kicks off at 7:15 p.m.
The Eagles head into the battle of undefeateds with the NFL's No. 2 ranked rushing offense, averaging 178 yards per game on the ground. But they face what has been an unmovable object in the Bucs, who have allowed an NFL second-best average of 52 yards per game rushing in this young season.
JOIN US FOR ALL THE ACTION STARTING AT 7:15 PM
PREGAME READING
- Unbeaten Eagles, Bucs trying to ignore negative "noise" from outside locker room
- Eagles-Buccaneers Monday Night Football: Anytime TD bets
- A.J. Brown: Exchange with Jalen Hurts during Eagles-Vikings game taken "out of context"
- Eagles fans upset at Fanatics due to crooked Kelly Green merchandise
NFL HEADLINES WORTH A READ
Points on the board for the Birds
A promising drive for the Philadelphia Eagles stalls after an ineligible player downfield penalty stops momentum.
But the Birds get points on the board after a Jake Elliott 36 yard field goal gives Philadelphia a 3-0 lead with 3:05 left in the first quarter.
Momentum for the Birds
The Eagles defense has been solid so far, shutting down Baker Mayfield and the Bucs on their second drive to force another punt.
Britain Covey then put on a show, returning a 59-yard-punt 52-yards to give Philadelphia another drive in the Tampa Bay half.
Sooo close ...
The Eagles were making it look easy to start - taking just six plays to go 60 yards deep into Buccaneers territory.
And they almost got the first touchdown of the game when Jalen Hurts found Olamide Zaccheaus in the end zone - but it hit him in teh helmet and fell to the ground.
The Birds went for it on 4th-and-1 but lost a yard to turn it over on downs.
Time for Hurts and Co.
The Buccaneers got a first down, but their drive stalled shortly after that and punted.
Jalen Hurts and the Birds will start from their own 25 in their first drive of the game with a little over 12 minutes left in the first quarter.
Let's get started!
The game is underway from Raymond James Park in Tampa Bay, Fla.
Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers get the ball first.
Eagles get first win of the night
OK, it was only the coin toss - but every victory counts, right?
The Eagles have won the coin toss and chosen to defer.
The Buccaneers will receive the ball.
View from the sportsbook
With action about to get underway, how do the sportsbooks see the matchup going tonight?
Tonight's matchup opened up with the Philadelphia Eagles a 7-point favorite. With just seconds to go before kickoff, the line has shifted down to the Eagles as 5.5-6 point favorites depending on the sportsbook.
The total of the game has only shifted slightly - opening at 44.5 points and now set at 44.
Eagles list their inactives
The Eagles have listed the inactive players for tonight's game
- WR Quez Watkins
- QB Tanner McKee
- CB Mario Goodrich
- RB Boston Scott
- OL Tyler Steen
- DT Moro Ojomo
- TE Albert Okwuegbunam
For their part, the Buccaneers list of inactives include:
- LB Sirvocea Dennis
- CB Carlton Davis
- DL Deadrin Senat
- OLB Markees Watts
- T Brandon Walton
- TE Payne Durham
- DL Calijah Kancey
Two games tonight
There will be plenty of chatter about the NFL tonight, but not all of it will be about the Eagles game.
The Birds-Buccaneers game is the first of two Monday Night Football games tonight. Kickoff for the game is 7:15 p.m. ET. An hour later, the Los Angeles Rams will play the Cincinnati Bengals.
The NFL's current media deal allowed for the creation of Monday Night doubleheaders.