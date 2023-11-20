Philadelphia Eagles vs. Kansas City Chiefs: Live updates and more

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Kansas City Chiefs: Live updates and moreget the free app
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The rematch is finally here. The Philadelphia Eagles will face the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night in a Super Bowl rematch after losing the big game in February.
Both teams are coming off their bye week heading into the Week 11 showdown at Arrowhead Stadium.
The Eagles currently have the best record in football at 8-1, while the Chiefs are 7-2 and sit atop the AFC standings.
Jalen Hurts had the performance of a lifetime in Super Bowl LVII, but lost the game, 38-35 in February. He'll be without tight end Dallas Goedert on Monday night, but will get starting right guard Cam Jurgens back.
Expect A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith to eat up targets with Goedert sidelined.
Eagles defensive coordinator Sean Desai will face his biggest test of the season against Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who torched the Birds in the Super Bowl.
The game will also be another "Kelce Bowl" with Jason and Travis facing off yet again. Jason has never beat his younger brother in the NFL.
Follow our live blog below for updates.
Chiefs strike first
After holding the Chiefs on their first drive, Patrick Mahomes and company drove down the field in just over five minutes to take a 7-0 lead.
Mahomes found tight end Justin Watson for a 3-yard score with 5:43 left in the quarter.
Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco, a South Jersey native, had a few big runs on the drive. He's got four carries for 32 yards.
Brandon Graham to make Birds history
Against the Chiefs, Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham will tie former kicker David Akers for most regular season games played in Eagles history.