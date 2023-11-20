Philadelphia Eagles vs. Kansas City Chiefs: Live updates and more

Advertise With Us

NEXT Weather: No major headaches in Philadelphia for Thanksgiving week

NEXT Weather: No major headaches in Philadelphia for Thanksgiving week

Travis and Jason Kelce center of attention in a Super Bowl rematch between Eagles, Chiefs

Travis and Jason Kelce center of attention in a Super Bowl rematch between Eagles, Chiefs

5 questions Eagles must answer for Week 11 showdown with Chiefs

5 questions Eagles must answer for Week 11 showdown with Chiefs

Meet the Eagles super fan who's helping other women get into football

Meet the Eagles super fan who's helping other women get into football

How to watch today's Philadelphia Eagles vs. Kansas City Chiefs game on Monday Night Football

How to watch today's Philadelphia Eagles vs. Kansas City Chiefs game on Monday Night Football

More from CBS News

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On