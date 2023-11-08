Eagles letterman jacket made famous by Princess Diana coming back

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The 1990s Philadelphia Eagles letterman jacket made famous by Princess Diana is making a comeback.

Mitchel & Ness posted Wednesday on X that "royalty returns tomorrow" with photos of the jacket.

According to a report Complex, the jacket will be sold for $400 and will be available to buy at Mitchell & Ness and Fanatics.

The Eagles said the jackets will also be available at their team pro shops, and there will be an auction for a Kylie Kelce autographed jacket to benefit the Eagles Autism Foundation.

Marnie Schneider, the granddaughter of former Eagles owner Leonard Tose, told CBS News Philadelphia in February that Princess Diana wasn't an Eagles fan but loved the team's colors. The idea for her to wear the jacket sprung at the funeral of Grace Kelly.

An Eagles employee who was at the funeral struck up a conversation with the Princess of Wales and later told Tose that he wanted to send Princess Diana some T-shirts.

"My grandfather said she's a princess, you can't send her just T-shirts, we've got to something special for this woman," Schneider recalled.

Diana, Princess of Wales (1961 - 1997) wearing a Philadelphia Eagles jacket to drop off her son Prince Harry at Wetherby School in London, January 1991. Prince William is accompanying them. Jayne Fincher/Princess Diana Archive/Getty Images

Tose ended up sending a Princess Diana gift box that had the bomber jacket in it, Schneider said.

The varsity jacket isn't the only Eagles merch from the 1990s making a return in 2023.

The Birds brought back the Kelly Green jerseys, which were a hit among fans, even though some fans received crooked merch.

In fact, the Eagles are attempting to trademark "Kelly Green" -- the phrase, not the actual color.

Trademark attorney Josh Gerben explained to CBS News Philadelphia on Tuesday what the trademark would allow.

"It doesn't allow the Eagles to tell people you can't use Kelly Green to describe a color of another article of clothing or Kelly Green to describe a color that somebody else is using in another context," Gerben said. "The only thing this trademark would allow the Eagles to do is, 'Hey, another team can't use Kelly Green to describe a game or theme that might be going on around the game.'"