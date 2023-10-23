Philadelphia Eagles vs. Miami Dolphins: Live updates and more

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Miami Dolphins: Live updates and moreget the free app
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Eagles (5-1) will have their biggest test of the season on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins at Lincoln Financial Field.
The Dolphins' (5-1) boast the best offense in the league and rank first in scoring and total yards. The high-powered offense features Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle on the outside, Raheem Mostert in the backfield and Tua Tagovailoa at quarterback.
The game has the potential to be a shootout as the Eagles also have a high-powered offense, even though they've been up-and-down through the 2023 season.
A.J. Brown, who has had at least 125 receiving yards in four straight games, could be for another big game, along with DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert.
Jalen Hurts and Tagovailoa will also face each other for the first time since the two entered the league after playing college football at the University of Alabama.
The Birds are coming off their first loss of the season last week against the New York Jets.
The game against Miami will also be the first time of the 2023 season where the Birds will wear their alternate Kelly Green uniforms.
Jalen Hurts scores after pass to A.J. Brown
Jalen Hurts scored a rushing touchdown on the "tush-push" after he connected with A.J. Brown for a 33-yard pass.
The pass was initially ruled a touchdown, but after review, it revealed that Brown was down at the 1-yard line.
The Eagles lead the Dolphins, 17-3, with 3:10 left in the first half.
Goedert scores 2nd TD of season
Dallas Goedert hauled in his second touchdown of the season to give the Birds the lead in the second quarter.
Goedert took a screen pass from Jalen Hurts 19 yards to take a 10-3 lead against the Dolphins.
So far, Goedert has four catches for 67 yards and his score.
Dolphins tie game, 3-3
After Jalen Hurts' fumble, the Dolphins tied the game, 3-3, several plays later.
Dolphins kicker Jason Sanders hit a 40-yard field goal with 59 seconds left in the first quarter.
The Dolphins had a touchdown to Tyreek Hill, but it was negated due to a holding penalty.
Now, Hurts and the offense will try to rebound from their previous drive.
Hurts fumbles, Dolphins recover
On the Eagles' second drive of the game, Jalen Hurts fumbled and the Dolphins recovered.
Hurts had plenty of time to throw the ball but Bradley Chubb forced the ball out of Hurts' hands and Jaelan Phillips recovered it.
The recovery sets the Dolphins up deep in Eagles' territory.
Eagles settle for FG
Jake Elliott booted in a 24-yard field goal to give the Birds a 3-0 lead early in the first quarter.
The Eagles drove down the field in just over seven minutes but stalled once again in the red zone after offensive coordinator Brian Johnson called three straight runs.
Eagles debut new Kelly Green throwbacks
The day Birds fans have been waiting for is finally here.
The Eagles will debut their throwback Kelly Green uniforms against the Dolphins and they're looking pretty sharp.
Eagles WRs take photo with DeSean Jackson, Ochocinco
Before the Eagles play the Dolphins, some of the team's wideouts took a picture with some former Birds wideouts.
A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, and new Eagles wideout Julio Jones snapped a picture with former Birds wideout DeSean Jackson and Chad Ochocinco.
Jones will make his Eagles debut against the Dolphins after signing with the team this week.