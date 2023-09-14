Eagles-Vikings Week 2: Live updates and more

Eagles-Vikings Week 2: Live updates and moreget the free app
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- For the second straight season, the Eagles are playing the Vikings in Week 2 in their home opener under the lights at Lincoln Financial Field.
Jalen Hurts and the Eagles' offense were out of sorts last week, but escaped with a 25-20 victory over the Patriots.
In Week 2, the Eagles will be without four starters, including three on defense. Reed Blankenship, Nakobe Dean, James Bradberry and Kenneth Gainwell were all ruled out for Thursday night's game.
Philly native D'Andre Swift should get a bigger workload with Gainwell sidelined.
But, the Eagles' defense will have their hands full going up against Vikings wideout Justin Jefferson, the 2023 Offensive Player of the Year.
Follow our live blog for updates below.
A.J. Brown signs jersey for fan
An Eagles fan took a chance and it looks A.J. Brown fulfilled it.
Pat Gallen was on the sideline as an Eagles fan stood in the front row of the Linc with a sign asking Brown to sign his jersey.
Kudos to Brown for coming through and making the fan's night.