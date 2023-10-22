Eagles launch streetwear collection to celebrate return of Kelly Green

Philadelphia Eagles teamed up with Jimmy Gorecki for Kelly Green streetwear collection

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Eagles will be in their throwback gear Sunday night when they face the Miami Dolphins.

The Philadelphia Eagles have a new streetwear collection to celebrate the return of Kelly Green.

SEE MORE: Eagles Kelly Green jerseys are now on sale. Here's when they'll wear them in 2023

The Eagles teamed with local apparel maker and fan Jimmy Gorecki, the founder of JSP and co-founder of Standard Issue Tees.

The lifestyle line dropped Friday and uses different shades of green to represent fans across every era. The streetwear starts at $40 and is available exclusively at the Eagles Pro Shop, the JSP online store and at Fanatics.