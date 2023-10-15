Philadelphia Eagles-New York Jets: Live updates and more

Philadelphia Eagles-New York Jets: Live updates and moreget the free app
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Eagles hope to improve to 6-0 against a banged-up New York Jets team on Sunday in Week 6 at MetLife Stadium.
The Jets will be without their two top cornerbacks -- Sauce Gardner and DJ Reed -- against the Birds.
The Jets boast one of the best defenses and secondary's in the league, but without Gardner and Reed, Jalen Hurts and the Eagles could have big days throwing the ball through the air.
Wideout A.J. Brown is on a three-game streak of recording at least 127 receiving yards. DeVonta Smith, who had a quiet Week 5 against the Los Angeles Rams, could also be in for a big workload.
The Eagles are also dealing with injuries in the Week 6 matchup.
Sacks leader and rookie standout Jalen Carter is out with an ankle injury, while starting cornerback Darius Slay will also miss Sunday's contest.
The Birds are 6.5 point favorites on FanDuel Sportsbook.
RELATED READING:
Philly being Philly
As CBS Philadelphia's Pat Gallen pointed out, Philadelphia is a special place.
Dom DiSandro, the senior advisor to the general manager and chief security officer for the Eagles, was signing autographs for fans before the game against the Jets.
Where else is this happening? Probably nowhere else.
Peak Philadelphia.