Eagles fans upset at Fanatics due to crooked Kelly Green merchandise

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- When the Philadelphia Eagles unveiled the return of the Kelly Green jerseys, fans couldn't wait to get their hands on the capsule collection.

But now, some fans who purchased merch are complaining about the quality.

In July, it was pure pandemonium in Philly as die-hard Birds' fans flocked to the pro shop at Lincoln Financial Field for the highly anticipated Kelly Green jerseys.

"I ordered my Kelly Green gear the day the merch went live on the NFL shop," Shaelyn Kilroy said.

But to Kilroy's surprise, the T-shirt she ordered for her boyfriend looked anything but authentic.

"The Thursday of game day he put the shirt on and came out and said, 'Is this crooked?' And I said, 'Oh my gosh.' We both just started laughing. Then he turned around and the back was so much worse," Kilroy said.



Kilroy posted to her social media and what do you know – countless others shared photos of their crazy crooked and off-centered Kelly Green merch.

Did anyone else’s Kelly green Eagles merch come in from the official NFL shop uhhhh crooked? pic.twitter.com/JRdoD4Bk9l — Shealyn Kilroy (@shealynkilroy) September 14, 2023

One fan emailed CBS Philadelphia a picture and said "I was very frustrated with this as I had spent $175 on something that looked like it was a fake jersey from China."

"I wasn't expecting so many people to have had the same issue," Kilroy said.

Fanatics is the official manufacturer of NFL merchandise.

Fanatics directed CBS News Philadelphia to a statement from the company's co-chair, Michael Rubin, who acknowledges a mistake in delivering Eagles merchandise to a few customers, taking full responsibility and apologizing for the error.

Rubin assured fans of their commitment to rectifying the situation promptly by offering assistance through their customer service team.

Kilroy was sent a new and improved Kelly Green T-shirt plus an Eagles Super Bowl jersey.

But some fans are still waiting for a replacement.

"We pay this money for those throwback colors, for the quality and to be excited about something," Kilroy said. "It's a shame because Philadelphia really deserves a win of any kind. So it's just sad and I really hope that Philadelphia eventually gets the merch that they deserve."

This season, Fanatics is projecting the Eagles will sell more jerseys and merchandise than any other team in NFL history.