"Future may be now" for Eagles rookie Jeremiah Trotter Jr. after Nakobe Dean's injury

Jeremiah Trotter Jr. grew up watching his father in playoff games at Lincoln Financial Field. Two decades later, the son of Jeremiah Trotter Sr. may be getting the opportunity to etch his name in franchise lore.

Nakobe Dean's season-ending injury opened up a starting spot at linebacker next to Zack Baun. Trotter Jr. is strongly being considered for the role.

"Right now, I just have to prepare like I need to prepare," Trotter Jr. said. "Just to make the most of any opportunity that I get. I haven't really thought about it. That's up to the coaches and everything. Right now, I'm just trying to make sure I prepare, and if I get in there, I have to do my job for my guys on defense and help the team win."

Jeremiah Trotter Jr. #54 of the Philadelphia Eagles hugs his father Jeremiah Trotter prior to the preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings at Lincoln Financial Field on August 24, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

There hasn't been pressure on Trotter Jr. to play at a high level in his rookie season. Expectations would have been unreal for a fifth-round pick if Trotter Jr. had started, but he had the opportunity to learn from Dean and Baun, arguably the best linebacker duo in football this season.

"It meant a lot," Trotter Jr. said. "Zack taking me too under his wing, just teaching me everything he's learned. Just being a great veteran guy. I really appreciate him and I appreciate the whole linebacker room. With all the older guys in the room, I just try to soak it all in and learn from them."

When Dean was injured, Oren Burks was the first player the Eagles called upon to fill in. As the week has progressed, Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio won't be cautious of throwing Trotter Jr. into the fire — with the season on the line.

"We're not afraid to put him in there," Fangio said. "I think Trot's got a good future, and that future may be now. He's got good instincts. Really likes the game. He's smart. He's got a lot of good qualities."

Jeremiah Trotter Jr. of the Philadelphia Eagles reacts after a fumble recovery against the Green Bay Packers during the NFC Wild Card Playoff at Lincoln Financial Field on January 12, 2025, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

If Trotter Jr. is the choice to start, he's ready for the task. Playing in the biggest game of the season at Lincoln Financial Field was something he's built for.

"I prepare every single week kind of like I was gonna start," Trotter Jr. said. "I try to make sure I'm always on top of what I need to do as far as mentally and preparation wise. I just try to look up to the veterans and see how they prepare as well. That's really all you can do. I just have full faith in God and that he'll be with me and he'll guide me out there on the field."