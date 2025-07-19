Birds get their bling! Philadelphia Eagles receive Super Bowl LIX rings

Months after their dominating win in Super Bowl LIX, the reigning world champions of professional football, the Philadelphia Eagles, gathered together at Ballers at The Battery to receive their Super Bowl rings Friday night.

Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie, the architect of the roster, executive vice president and general manager Howie Roseman, and head coach Nick Sirianni were all joined by their wives as they got dressed up to differing degrees and walked the green carpet.

The players seemed to be much more eager than the team's brass to show off their best attire for the evening.

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JULY 18: Anna Congdon and Saquon Barkley #26 of the Philadelphia Eagles pose for photographs on the Green Carpet during the Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl ring ceremony at The Battery on July 18, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Melina Pizano / Getty Images

Players are set to report to training camp on Tuesday, and their first practice will be on Wednesday. So it's fitting in a way that they get their rings on Friday, celebrate their achievement once more, and then close that chapter as they begin their title defense.

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JULY 18: Bry Burrows and Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles pose for photographs on the Green Carpet at The Battery on July 18, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Melina Pizano / Getty Images

"We want a ring that tells a story and ... it can't just be beautiful in design," said Jason Arasheben, owner and operator of Jason of Beverly Hills, "it has to be robust in storyline, as far as telling the story of the season, the team, the city and the fans. So a lot goes into designing a ring of this caliber."

Arasheben said they've done 16 championship rings across all four major sports, and still described the Birds' new bling as "the greatest championship ring in Super Bowl history."

"We try to outdo each other with every championship ring, and with this being our latest championship ring, we feel like this is hands-down the greatest championship ring in history," he said.

Arasheben said with this specific ring, they're proud to introduce something that has never been done.

"When you see this ring, you'll understand exactly what I'm talking about," he said.

The Eagles shared a breakdown of all the intricacies the ring showcases that pay homage to the team's season and Super Bowl LIX win.

