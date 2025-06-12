Jalen Carter Foundation helps grandparent-led households with nonprofit as kids begin summer break

An Eagles defensive player is tackling an important issue off the field. Through his foundation, Jalen Carter is supporting grandparent-led households as kids are starting summer vacation.

At Hope Partnership for Education in North Philadelphia, it's a sea of Eagles green. Many here on Thursday afternoon are grandparents. Arenda Bethel is one of them. Her grandkids call her "Boo Boo."

"The old saying it takes a village to raise a child, this primarily, what this is about. People, grandparents getting together," Bethel said.

Bethel is one of dozens of grandparent-led households involved with Connectedly.

"What would our future look like if programs like this did not exist to help? Who is supposed to be our future?" Bethel questioned.

The nonprofit supporting seniors kicked off the Philly Families Eat Smart summer program, which provides these families with fresh produce, cooking classes, healthy meals and beyond.

Jalen Carter was on hand as the nonprofit worked to tackle summer food insecurity for these families now that school is out.

In partnership with ACME, the Jalen Carter Foundation announced a more than $17,000 donation to Connectedly.

"It's everything. It's community. It's what we do it for," Bre Bair, with ACME, said.

Dionne Chambers, grand family educator for Connectedly, added: "People are recognizing how important grand family head households are."

She continued, "(Carter's and ACME's support) says that somebody cares."

Carter says his mom is his inspiration for giving back.

"She had a daycare and I always grew up around kids, and I was always helping around with the daycare and stuff, so I always knew I wanted to give back to the community, so every opportunity I get, I take it," Carter said.

The families here feel his support means they're being seen and heard.

"Who knows where this could go? I mean, it could be absolutely great for our kids! And I'm looking forward to it. I can see it now, I can see it now," Bethel said with a smile.