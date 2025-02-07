Rookies Quinyon Mitchell, Cooper DeJean key factors behind Super Bowl-bound Eagles' defensive transformation

The transformation of the Philadelphia Eagles' defense can't be told without mentioning Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean.

Two of the major catalysts toward the revitalization of the unit, the Eagles' first two 2024 draft picks immediately improved the secondary. The revamp happened overnight, as Philadelphia went from 31st in pass yards allowed per game (252.7) to first (174.2), a difference of 78.5 yards. The touchdown passes allowed went from 35 to 22 as well, from 31st in the league to a tie for sixth.

The impact Mitchell and DeJean had on their secondary has been tremendous.

Quinyon Mitchell #27 and Cooper DeJean #33 of the Philadelphia Eagles look on against the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field on December 29, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

"They've come around quickly," Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said. "They have the intelligence and the makeup to come around quickly. At some point there in the middle of the season, we figured out what kind of style we need to play with these guys. That's helped. And they've just gotten better and better and better."

Mitchell started the first week of the season and made an instant impact, starting opposite Darius Slay. He didn't allow a passing touchdown until December, as opposing quarterbacks targeting Mitchell as the primary defender completed just 51.9% of their passes for a 66.9 passer rating. Mitchell has been a shutdown corner in the playoffs, having two interceptions. Opposing quarterbacks targeting Mitchell have completed 29.4% of their passes for a 0.0 passer rating.

The improvement in Mitchell's game is evident. Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie was a star in his rookie season, getting better as the playoffs arrived. He was a massive piece in the Kansas City beating Philadelphia two years ago. The same is happening with Mitchell, and it's not by accident.

Quinyon Mitchell #27 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates after intercepting a pass against the Washington Commanders during the fourth quarter in the NFC Championship Game at Lincoln Financial Field on January 26, 2025, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

"I think when you come to the NFL, there are some things you gotta learn. Just the time and dedication to your craft really change," McDuffie said. "In college, you go to school, and you have other responsibilities. In the NFL, you have all this free time you have to give up and make sure you do what you have to do. Someone like him, he's approaching things the right way. You can tell he's working hard, he's listening to his coaches and that's translating on the field. You see that confidence starting to build in him."

DeJean has been outstanding since he first took the field in Week 6 after being sidelined throughout training camp and the first month of the season with a hamstring injury. Manning the slot corner, DeJean didn't allow a passing touchdown as opposing quarterbacks targeting him as the primary defender completed 68.5% of their passes for a 71.7 rating.

Heading into the Super Bowl, DeJean still hasn't allowed a passing touchdown. The Eagles have allowed just 154.8 passing yards a game and 5.6 yards per attempt since DeJean was inserted into the lineup (regular season), the best in the NFL in both categories.

Derrick Henry #22 of the Baltimore Ravens is tackled by Cooper DeJean #33 of the Philadelphia Eagles during the fourth quarter at M&T Bank Stadium on December 01, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. Philadelphia defeated Baltimore 24-19. G Fiume/Getty Images

"It's not easy," DeJean said of his success. "You got to be able to go out there and prepare well and play your best each and every game, each and every week. It's a long season, so you gotta stay as focused as possible."

Under Fangio, the Eagles' defense went from 22nd in yards per game allowed to first in one season, the biggest turnaround from one season to the next since the 1970 merger. This wouldn't have been possible without Mitchell or DeJean.

Now, they are in the Super Bowl in their rookie seasons. The whole season has been surreal.

"We talked about it after the NFC championship a little bit," DeJean said. "But not much since we've been down here. We're trying to focus on the game. I'm sure come Sunday, we'll look around and see how crazy this all is."