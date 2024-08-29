Eagles DB James Bradberry suffers leg injury, expected to miss 6-8 weeks, report says

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Eagles defensive back James Bradberry suffered a lower leg injury during Wednesday's practice that could keep him out for six to eight weeks, according to an NFL Network report.

Bradberry will not need surgery, but the injury involves a tendon, the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Thursday.

The 31-year-old former All-Pro cornerback made the Eagles' initial 53-man roster. He converted to safety in the offseason and did enough to carve out a spot in defensive coordinator Vic Fangio's defense.

However, the Eagles' secondary depth will be tested as Bradberry is expected to begin the season in injured reserve.

Philadelphia's initial 53-man roster included 11 D-backs, including Bradberry.

Bradberry's injury leaves the Eagles with C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Reed Blankenship and Tristin McCollum at safety. Avonte Maddox is listed as a cornerback but has experience playing safety.

Bradberry played safety at Pleasant Grove High School in Alabama and was originally recruited as a safety but later switched to corner. He made a Pro Bowl as a cornerback in 2020 and was a second-team All-Pro in 2022 with the Eagles.

In August, Bradberry told reporters that communication is one of the most significant differences between playing cornerback and safety.

"As a corner on the outside, you're not required to talk a whole lot, and you're not required to learn every other position," Bradberry said. "At safety you have to learn mainly the inside guys, their pieces as far as the blitzes and stuff because you have to make sure the safety rolls."

"You always have to have somebody in the post when you're blitzing somebody. You have to know who's blitzing because then you have to cover for him, roll down and replace," Bradberry added. "So, usually the information part, learning, the communication part, and, of course, there's more tackling because you're going to be in the box a lot more."