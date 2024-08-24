Which bubble players improved their roster chances? Observations from Eagles preseason finale

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The preseason has concluded for the Philadelphia Eagles, as the starters and some second-team players had the day off against the Minnesota Vikings. With the final cutdown to the 53-man roster just days away, the preseason finale was an opportunity for players on the roster bubble to prove why they should be on the initial roster on Tuesday.

Through 16 practices of training camp and three preseason games, the Eagles have enough data to determine their initial 53-man roster. Performances in the preseason game against an unfamiliar offense and defense can go a long way.

Here are some observations on bubble players in the preseason finale.

Cooper DeJean

Don't think Cooper DeJean is going to be ready to play the slot come Week 1.

DeJean finally got some preseason action in the finale [missed the first three weeks of training camp with a hamstring injury], and was beaten on an incomplete pass to Vikings wide receiver Trishton Jackson. A better Jaren Hall throw would have resulted in a touchdown, as Jackson had a step on DeJean on the 29-yard throw to the left side of the end zone.

Late in the second quarter, Vikings wide receiver Lucky Jackson had a step on DeJean on an outpost in the back of the end zone that ended up incomplete because of a bad throw. DeJean also had an illegal contact penalty that took away a takeaway on the defense early in the game.

DeJean did some good things, having a pass breakup and a special teams tackle in punt coverage in the third quarter [finished with four tackles including a tackle for loss]. Expect Quinyon Mitchell in the slot come Week 1, as DeJean will need some time to catch up at slot cornerback. In the long run, DeJean would be significantly better off at safety.

Tristin McCollum

Tristin McCollum is a safety on the roster bubble who the Eagles are going to have a tough decision in keeping or cutting.

McCollum had an interception off Vikings quarterback Jaren Hall that was negated by the DeJean penalty mentioned above, a play on film that significantly would help McCollum's chances of making the roster. McCollum finished with a team-leading eight tackles and a third-down pass breakup in the third quarter, one of the few players in the secondary to make an impact play in the game.

The James Bradberry situation at safety complicates things. Do the Eagles decide to end the game of chicken with Bradberry and cut him?

Do they risk putting McCollum on waivers and sending him to the practice squad again if he clears? McCollum has played well enough to make the 53-man roster.

Josh Jobe

Josh Jobe is another player the Eagles are going to have a long, hard look regarding his roster status.

Jobe is an excellent special teams player [arguably one of the best on the roster] but is caught up in the numbers game at cornerback. Jobe was in coverage on a Trishton Jackson touchdown in the first quarter and was beaten pretty easily.

He's not the best in coverage, but can tackle and is invaluable on the kickoff team. If Jobe makes this roster, he's due to his special teams ability.

Nolan Smith

Nolan Smith was one of the second-team players that ended up playing Saturday, a telltale sign of how things have progressed for the former first-round pick.

Smith struggled to get pressure on the quarterback against backup offensive linemen who may not make the Vikings roster, so how are the Eagles expecting him to contribute on fall Sundays?

Smith is a roster lock, but his snaps during the season are something to monitor.

Parris Campbell

Parris Campbell's chances of making the roster took a hit when the Eagles acquired Jahan Dotson earlier this week, but the veteran wideout admitted he needed reps after missing nearly two weeks with a groin injury.

Campbell has the most experience after the trio of A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith and Dotson — and should make the final 53-man roster based on the plays he made in the preseason finale. Campbell got wide open on a crossing route for 19 yards on Kenny Pickett's first completion and later had a 15-yard completion in the middle of the field.

Campbell also had an 18-yard kick return he took from the 9-yard line, getting better field position than expected. Think Campbell solidified his spot on the 53-man roster.

Julian Okwara

Julian Okwara had a strong final few weeks of training camp, and the former third-round pick made an impact in the preseason finale.

Okwara had a sack in the end zone on Vikings quarterback Jaren Hall in the first half that held Minnesota to a field goal and had a quarterback hit on Hall that forced an incompletion on third down in the red zone — which also led to a field goal. Okwara finished with a sack and three quarterback hits on the day, strengthening his chances of making this roster.

Because Okwara is a vested veteran, he is not subject to waivers, and the Eagles can get creative and put him on the practice squad. Okwara made the decision a bit harder.

Oren Burks

Oren Burks faced an uphill battle to make the 53-man roster, but he demonstrated how impactful he can be when healthy.

Burks finally was able to play in a preseason game after missing three weeks with a knee injury that lingered over the offseason, which caused him to fall out of favor in the linebacker picture. Burks made several plays on the ball, having six tackles, a sack and an assist on a tackle on special teams.

He almost had an interception on a Matt Corral tipped pass late in the third quarter to cap off his day. Already a good special teams player, it will be interesting if the Eagles were impressed to keep Burks on the initial 53-man roster or stash him on the practice squad as a vested veteran.

The Eagles signed Burks early in free agency, so Burks might have done enough to stick around.

Joseph Ngata

Joseph Ngata was a long shot to make the 53-man roster, but two drops in the preseason finale didn't help his chances.

The second drop was one Ngata would want back, as Ngata dropped a slant pass from Tanner McKee that was right in his hands on fourth down that would have easily been a first down. Instead, McKee has an interception on the stat sheet thanks to the drop.

McKee played better than his box score [13 of 21, 115 yards, interception] has shown.

There is no QB2 battle.

Kenny Pickett is the second-team quarterback and Tanner McKee is the third-team quarterback. McKee made the battle close in the middle of training camp, but this is how the Eagles view the quarterback situation.

The Eagles like their quarterback room.