Eagles rookie Quinyon Mitchell impressing teammates with his play — and trash talk — at training camp

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — DeVonta Smith didn't go up against Philadelphia Eagles rookie Quinyon Mitchell in training camp until this week. The Eagles wideout smiled at the experience, noticing how the subtle Mitchell had some words for him.

"I got open, I caught the ball and he told me my route was trash," Smith said with a smile. "I like it, though. He's a great guy. I like what I'm seeing."

Mitchell is putting himself in position to start in the slot come Week 1. He would be the first Eagles rookie cornerback to start prior to Week 5 of his rookie season since Eric Allen in 1988.

Philadelphia Eagles' Quinyon Mitchell participates in a drill during NFL rookie minicamp at the football team's training facility, Friday, May 3, 2024, in Philadelphia. Matt Slocum / AP

Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio has thrown Mitchell into the slot without any prior notice, and he's responded to the surprise promotion.

"I do think when you drafted a corner per se in the first round, he needs to be a corner, and then if he can play inside, that's a bonus," Fangio said. "This is a bonus right now that he's been able to play inside. We still really like him as a corner, though, too."

When the Eagles players go up against Mitchell in practice, they've noticed the trash talking that comes their way — whether Mitchell makes the play or not. A.J. Brown has sought out Mitchell to elevate his game.

"That's me kind of picking a fight with him, trying to get him going," Brown said. "He likes to talk trash at me. But I'm just picking a fight with him to make practices very interesting. But he's not fazed, he's not fazed."

Brown is used to the trash talk Mitchell gives him, which has been going on since minicamp. Darius Slay enjoys the words coming from his protégé as he continues his classwork against one of the best wideouts in the league.

"Oh yeah. I love it," Slay said. "It's pride and like chill. It's not loud. He just goes to him and is like, next. Line it back up. It's smooth. That's how I do it. I love it."

Not only is Mitchell talking the talk, but he's walking the walk. Mitchell has shined against Brown in 1-on-1 battles and has been going up against Brown and Smith in 7-on-7s throughout training camp.

Both players have liked what they're seeing from the rookie corner.

"He's moving around a lot — playing inside, going outside," Smith said. "So the versatility is there. It's fun going against him."

"You want some competitors on the other side, too," Brown said. "Q, he's going to be locked in and he's going to talk his talk."

The Eagles have brought some swagger back to their secondary this offseason with C.J. Gardner-Johnson, and Mitchell is joining the party, too.