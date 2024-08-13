Cooper DeJean activated from NFI list before Philadelphia Eagles-New England Patriots joint practice

Eagles' preseason win against the Ravens gives fans in South Philadelphia hope

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) --- Philadelphia Eagles rookie second-round pick Cooper DeJean was activated from the non-football injury list on Tuesday ahead of the team's joint practice vs. the New England Patriots.

Tuesday marked the first time DeJean was active for Eagles training camp. The former University of Iowa defensive back was placed on the NFI list in late July before training camp with a hamstring injury.

"He's going to get some individual work today, see how he feels," Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said of DeJean. "He's progressing nicely and will get some individual work. Don't know about the team stuff yet, but let's see how he is through individual."

DB Cooper DeJean has been activated from the Non-Football Injury List. pic.twitter.com/8FKal3r4Lq — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) August 13, 2024

For the past three weeks of camp, DeJean has been watching from the sidelines and getting "mental" reps as he works back from his hamstring injury.

DeJean isn't the only member of the Eagles secondary who has dealt with an injury in camp.

Starting safety C.J. Gardner Johnson has been nursing a shoulder injury, safety Mehki Garner has been hurt and Sydney Brown began camp on the physically unable-to-perform list as he recovers from a torn ACL he sustained last season.

It's unclear if DeJean will play in Thursday night's preseason game against the Patriots, but it appears unlikely the rookie will suit up considering he's only doing individual work so far.

We're expecting a totally normal reaction from the timeline to seeing Cooper 👀 pic.twitter.com/ePlxYmbQ4M — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) August 13, 2024

"He's getting a lot of reps in walk-through on the side, so every rep that happens, he's getting a rep in mentally," Sirianni said. "But other than that, he's got to get caught up as far as getting his body back ready to go, and he's got to get caught up when he gets team reps and the developmental reps, and all the reps that he gets, he's got to take advantage of it."