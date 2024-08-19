Oren Burks fighting for job on Eagles' roster after suffering knee injury at start of training camp

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Oren Burks had the inside track toward earning a starting linebacker job with the Philadelphia Eagles. That lasted one practice.

Burks didn't finish his first practice with the Eagles after suffering a knee injury. He didn't return for weeks, finally making his debut in pads this weekend. The Eagles already have three linebackers (Devin White, Zack Baun, Jeremiah Trotter Jr.) battling for the two starting spots. At the same time, Trotter Jr. and Ben VanSumeren have surpassed Burks as second-team regulars.

The Eagles would have waived/injured Burks if they wanted to. The fact they didn't speaks volumes.

"I'm feeling like myself again," Burks said. "It was unfortunate starting off camp with an injury, but I'm doing the best I can day to day rehabbing and getting back, taking the mental reps and I want to be ready when the time comes."

Philadelphia still thinks it has something in Burks, who can add to the linebacker depth and as a special teams standout. Burks is fortunate he's on the 90-man roster after everything that's happened regarding his injury, which has been holding him back for a while.

"Just an ongoing thing. It wasn't ready to go by the time we came for camp," Burks said. "I'm just getting back to myself now. I'm feeling really good, explosive, fast, everything I need to play football."

Burks will have a week of practice and Saturday's preseason finale to prove to the Eagles he deserved to make the initial 53-man roster. The Eagles could also buy Burks more time by placing him on the initial practice squad since Burks is a vested veteran and isn't subjected to waivers upon being released.

Burks is facing an uphill climb to make the Eagles, but they signed him early in free agency for a reason. The new kickoff rule plays in Burks' favor, which could be his ticket to making the roster.

"Special teams is all about physicality, just wanting to do it and being fast as hell at doing it," Burks said. "Those three things I feel if you do it, you'll be a good special teams player."

This week is a big one for Burks to showcase to the Eagles he can contribute this season. He's still limited in practice but remains hopeful to play in Saturday's preseason finale.

"I pride myself on being a football player, finding ways to make plays at wherever they put me on the field," Burks said. "I feel like I took all the mental reps. If I'm ready to practice, hopefully coming up this week, I feel I can step in and play well."