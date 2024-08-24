Philadelphia Eagles to induct former All-Pro running back LeSean McCoy into team's Hall of Fame

Remembering Joan Tittle, an Eagles superfan and season ticket holder since 1958

Remembering Joan Tittle, an Eagles superfan and season ticket holder since 1958

Remembering Joan Tittle, an Eagles superfan and season ticket holder since 1958

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Eagles announced that former running back LeSean "Shady" McCoy will be inducted into the team's Hall of Fame. The induction will take place during the Eagles' Sunday Night Football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lincoln Financial Field on Nov. 3.

The team made the announcement Saturday afternoon during the Eagles' preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings.

It's been a long time coming. Shady is headed to the Eagles Hall of Fame!



See you on November 3, @CutonDime25 👏 pic.twitter.com/aLUigXHwZx — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) August 24, 2024

The Eagles great spent the first six years of his 12-year NFL career in Philadelphia where he cemented himself as one of the best running backs in franchise history.

McCoy was drafted by the Eagles in 2009 with the 53rd overall pick in the second round.

Between 2009 and 2014, the two-time All-Pro running back amassed 6,792 rushing yards, becoming the franchise's all-time leading rusher.

LANDOVER, MD - AUGUST 09: LeSean McCoy #25 of the Philadelphia Eagles runs for a touchdown against the Washington Redskins at FedEx Field on September 9, 2013 in Landover, Maryland. The Eagles won 33-27. Drew Hallowell / Getty Images

McCoy tormented opposing defenses with his elusiveness and earned a spot on the NFL's 2010s All-Decade Team.

As an Eagle, he earned three Pro Bowl selections -- 2011, 2013, 2014, and two All-Pro selections -- 2011, 2013.

Shady finished his time in Philadelphia with 44 rushing touchdowns, the third-most in franchise history, and holds the Eagles' single-season rushing record with 1,607 yards in 2013.

McCoy also holds the most rushing yards in a game with 217 yards, from his tenacious performance in the Snow Bowl game against the Detroit Lions in 2013.

PHILADELPHIA, PA - DECEMBER 08: LeSean McCoy #25 of the Philadelphia Eagles jumps over Louis Delmas #26 of the Detroit Lions and runs for his first touchdown of the game at Lincoln Financial Field on December 8, 2013 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Eagles won 34-20. Drew Hallowell / Getty Images

The Harrisburg native officially retired in 2021 as a Philadelphia Eagle.

"LeSean was an incredibly gifted player who always approached the game with great joy and enthusiasm," Eagles Chairman and CEO Jeffrey Lurie said in a statement. "His elusiveness as a dual-threat back, coupled with his uncanny ability to make breathtaking plays, captivated everyone who had the privilege of watching him compete."

After leaving the Eagles, McCoy was part of two Super Bowl-winning teams, with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2019 and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020.

McCoy finished his 12-year career with 15,000 scrimmage yards -- 11,102 rushing and 3,893 receiving, and 89 touchdowns -- 73 rushing and 16 receiving.

The Eagles will honor McCoy's remarkable career with his enshrinement into the team's Hall of Fame during their primetime game on Sunday, Nov. 3.