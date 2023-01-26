Free rides on SEPTA's Broad Street Line after NFC title game

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Fans leaving the NFC championship game between the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers Sunday can get a free ride home on the Broad Street Line.

Betting platform Unibet is sponsoring the rides home.

Free rides will be available from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. after the game.

The kickoff to the Eagles-49ers game is at 3 p.m. The Birds are betting favorites over San Francisco.

Travel to the game is not covered.

When the Eagles took on the New York Giants last week, 19,822 fans took the Broad Street Line to NRG Station, SEPTA said in a news release.

That is a record number of travelers for a single Eagles game.

The Birds beat the Big Blue 38-7 at Lincoln Financial Field last week.