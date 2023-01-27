49ers fans in Eagles country not as uncommon as you'd think

Niners fans in Eagles country are not as uncommon as you'd think

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The rivalry between Eagles and 49ers fans is heating up Friday night as we head into NFC championship weekend.

There are more 49ers fans living in Eagles country than you think. At least that's what fans told CBS Philadelphia on Friday and the big question is how does one become a Niners fan living in the Delaware Valley?

"Believe it or not, there's more Niners here than people would believe," Sincera Micheaux, president of the 609ers fan chapter, said.

Micheaux, better known as Rae, is one of those fans. She's the president of the 49ers fan chapter based in Atlantic County.

"I've been a 49er fan since I was 12. Montana and Rice," Micheaux said.

Across our region, there are several Niner Empire chapters, including in Lancaster. That's where you find Avery Keyes, vice president of the 717 Empire Faithfuls fan chapter.

"'89 Super Bowl, I seen Jerry Rice catch a one-handed touchdown against the Bengals and it was like as a kid," he said. "It was the most amazing thing I've seen I said if I'm gonna watch football. These are my guys right here."

Keyes tells CBS Philadelphia Niners fans, including his chapter, give back to the city hosting their team.

In 2021, Niners fans donated 49 duffle bags full of toiletries and clothes to foster children in Philly when the team played the Birds.

"What we learned was a lot of those children, when they go from home to home, they don't have luggage. They have garbage bags, plastic bags, so we wanted to make an impact in a positive way," Keyes said.

Across our region, Keyes says, there are thousands of active fans across nearly a dozen Niners faithful chapters.

Several hundred local Niners fans are coming together this weekend for a pep rally and a private tailgate here in Philly.

When being asked what it feels like to root for the 49ers in a nest of birds, Keyes said, "it's actually fun. My wife's family is from the Main Line and they're all die-hard Eagles fans, and when we play each other it's more exciting."

"But Sunday, the Eagles better watch out because we have a pretty good team. We're going to give them a run for their money," Micheaux said.

The president of the 717 Empire Faithfuls 49ers fan chapter tells CBS News Philadelphia for this game, they plan on handing out 100 pairs of gloves and hats to those experiencing homelessness in Kensington.