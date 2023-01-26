Eagles-49ers: Fans share superstitions before NFC title game

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- From wearing the same clothes to watching games in the same spots, superstitions are a big part of what Eagles fans say helps their team win. The Eagles kick off against the 49ers on Sunday in the NFC championship game at the Linc.

All Birds fans have superstitions, and the owner of McGillin's Olde Ale House says he wears the same jersey every game and at the bar, customers are going to find green beer -- all of which he says brings luck to the Birds.

Green beer is back and staying on tap at McGillin's in Center City.

It’s green beer on tap here at McGillin’s Olde Ale House. It’ll be only the second time EVER the bar has green beer outside of St. Patrick’s Day. The other time was 2018.



“Everything we did the last time, we’re doing it, again.”



We live at 4 on @CBSPhiladelphia. pic.twitter.com/qO2vkOPwTt — Nikki DeMentri (@nikkidementri) January 26, 2023

"We did that the last time they won the Super Bowl," Chris Mullins said. "Each one of the games -- everything we did the last time, we're doing it again."

The Center City bar usually reserves green beer for St. Patrick's Day.

But the Eagles' Super Bowl run this year is changing things.

"Athletes will wear the same socks, the same whatever," Mullins said. "So we're trying to do it exactly the same."

Over at the Eagles Pro Shop, fans are busy picking up new gear.

But Jimmy Gruwell says he's not necessarily going to wear it.

"I like to wear the same gear," Gruwell said. "It seems to have brought me luck in the past. I did during the Eagles' run when they won the Super Bowl in 2018. Another kind of superstition, I can't sit down during the whole game. If I'm watching it at home, people just want to chill, they're relaxed around other people. If I'm by myself or with other people, I'll stand."

Birds fans! We’re talking omens and superstitions.



Mine is wearing the same Eagles Super Bowl Champions sweatshirt. What’s yours? @CBSPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/Q6FtxVla7o — Nikki DeMentri (@nikkidementri) January 26, 2023

Felicia Cimmer from Upper Chichester too is superstitious.

She says she needs to wear something green every time the Birds play.

"If I don't have some green on, it's not going to be a good day," Cimmer said.

Lindsey Lazer from South Philly is wearing the same hat Sunday she wore at the last NFC championship game in 2018.

She says when the Eagles go to the Super Bowl, the hat she wore then she'll break out to wear in two weeks.

"Well, I'm just very superstitious," Lazer said, "and I need the hat to be on me in order for them to win and I feel like it's good luck."

At McGillin's, green beer is flowing and will stay on tap when the Birds go to the Super Bowl.