Eagles-49ers: Birds great Brent Celek leads Delco pep rally

HAVERTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- The Linc is ready, and so are the fans. Pep rallies for the Eagles have popped up across the greater Delaware Valley, including one Friday night featuring a Birds legend.

The energy at jam-packed McSorley's Ale House in Havertown on Friday night was palpable as they held an Eagle pep rally along with WIP and guest of honor, former Eagles tight end Brent Celek, who retired after the Birds won Super Bowl 52 in 2018.

Celek too is enjoying the Eagles' playoff ride.

"It was a little more stressful on the other side," Celek said. "This is a lot of fun."

And no surprise, Celek can't say enough about Eagles fans.

"They're passionate," Celek said. "I've known that since the day I got here."

Now, you'd be really shocked to learn that Birds' fans at the pep rally Friday are confident about Sunday's game.

"I think the 49ers, it's going to be a tough game," Jerome Scriven of Havertown said. "But I get the score, 27-24 Eagles."

"I'm excited," Tara Hoogendorn said. "I think they're going to beat them for sure."

While the Super Bowl champ in attendance had this to say about the game.

"Definitely going to be a tough test," Celek said. "But again, we're a good football team. I think we've showed that all year. Got a great quarterback, got a great O-line, great D-line, got skill players galore. Again, I like our chances."

You have to believe that should the Eagles win only their fourth NFC title in franchise history Sunday, the next pep rally that's held here will have even more excitement, energy and anticipation for what could come.