Philadelphia Eagles sign veteran RB Dameon Pierce to 1-year contract

The Eagles added more depth to their running back room Thursday, signing veteran Dameon Pierce to a one-year contract.

Pierce joins Philadelphia after spending last season with the Houston Texans and the Kansas City Chiefs. Houston waived Pierce in November, and Kansas City signed him to its practice squad three days later. He was later promoted to the active roster and played in one game with the Chiefs, rushing for 10 yards on four carries.

The 26-year-old played in just five games last season, finishing with 36 rushing yards and one first down.

The 5-foot-10, 215-pound running back was drafted by the Texans in the fourth round in 2022 out of the University of Florida and ran for nearly 1,000 yards in his rookie season as the team's starter.

Pierce couldn't replicate his first-year season, struggling in his second season and losing his starting gig in 2023. He served primarily as Houston's backup and third-string RB the last couple of seasons before being waived.

He comes to Philadelphia to compete for a backup role behind Saquon Barkley. The Eagles' running back room includes Tank Bigsby, Will Shipley and Carson Steele, famous for having a pet alligator.

Over the past few days, the Eagles have brought back tight end Dallas Goedert, added quarterback depth by trading for 38-year-old Andy Dalton and signed wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown.