Eagles acquire veteran quarterback Andy Dalton in trade with Panthers, CBS Sports reports

The Philadelphia Eagles are reportedly adding a veteran quarterback to add experience and depth behind Jalen Hurts.

The Eagles have acquired 38-year-old Andy Dalton from the Carolina Panthers, according to CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Birds are sending a 2027 seventh-round draft pick to the Panthers.

Dalton, a long-time starting QB who made three Pro Bowls with the Cincinnati Bengals, spent the last three seasons in Carolina.

In 2024, Panthers head coach Dave Canales benched Bryce Young, who was born in Wynnewood, for Dalton after Week 2. Dalton started five games before he sprained his thumb in a car accident before Carolina's Week 8 game against the Denver Broncos. He appeared in four games and started one last season, throwing for 293 yards, one touchdown, and an interception.

Dalton spent nine seasons in Cincinnati, throwing for 31,594 yards, 210 touchdowns and 120 interceptions in 133 starts. The Bengals released Dalton in 2020 after they selected Joe Burrow with the No. 1 overall pick. He then transitioned into being a backup, signing with the Dallas Cowboys in 2020, the Chicago Bears in 2021, the New Orleans Saints in 2022 and then the Panthers in 2023. Dalton started 14 games for the Saints in 2022 after Jameis Winston dealt with injuries.

The Eagles worked Dalton out before the 2011 NFL draft. The Bengals drafted Dalton with the 35th overall pick, while the Eagles came away with Jason Kelce in the sixth round and Danny Watkins in the first.

Tanner McKee and Sam Howell backed up Hurts last season. While the Eagles are high on McKee, the 25-year-old is entering the final year of his contract and could become a free agent after the 2026 season.

By trading for Dalton now before the 2026 NFL draft, the Eagles now have some flexibility with their QB room. They could flip McKee for a draft pick, or go into training camp with Hurts, McKee and Dalton as their QBs.

Carolina recently signed former Eagles QB and Super Bowl LIX champion Kenny Pickett to back up Young.