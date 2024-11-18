Crews battling "Country Club Wildfire" in Lakewood, New Jersey

Firefighters are working to contain a wildfire that has spread to 30 acres in Lakewood, Ocean County, as of Monday afternoon.

The New Jersey Forest Fire Service is responding to the wildfire, which is burning near Pine Park and the Lakewood Country Club.

This latest wildfire in New Jersey has been coined the "Country Club Wildfire" and has threatened six structures on Seminole Drive, the NJFFS shared on X.

WILDFIRE UPDATE: Country Club Wildfire - Lakewood, Ocean County



The New Jersey Forest Fire Service is working to contain a wildfire burning in the area of Pine Park and the Lakewood Country Club in Lakewood, Ocean County.



SIZE & CONTAINMENT

🔥 30 acres

🔥 0% contained pic.twitter.com/lc7CnBDc1C — New Jersey Forest Fire Service (@njdepforestfire) November 18, 2024

Emergency services closed Clearstorm Road between Brewers Bridge and Hope Chapel roads as crews worked to contain the blaze. The NJFFS has deployed fire engines, bulldozers and ground crews to attack the fire as well as a helicopter to observe from the air.

The cause of the Country Club Wildfire is under investigation by the NJFFS.

There have been multiple wildfires in New Jersey and Pennsylvania since the beginning of the month. Dry air, fire weather risks and pervasive drought have led to burn bans across the Philadelphia region. The goal of these bans is to prevent wildfires and brush fires, which are almost entirely human-caused.

You can track restrictions in New Jersey on the New Jersey Forest Fire Service's website.