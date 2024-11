Updates on 2 NJ wildfires: “Big Rusty” in Burlington County & Lakewood in Ocean County The "Big Rusty" wildfire continues to burn Tuesday evening in Hainesport, Burlington County. The blaze has burned 40 acres and is 50% contained. Firefighters are also making progress battling a wildfire burning in Lakewood, Ocean County by the Lakewood Country Club. As of Tuesday morning, it has burned 35 acres and is also about 50% contained.