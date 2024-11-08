Maps show drought and fire conditions in Northeast states

The Northeastern U.S. is experiencing ongoing drought conditions, which is helping to fuel an uptick in fire danger. For Friday, an elevated fire weather outlook was issued by the National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center for the area stretching from Massachusetts to the northern edge of Virginia and West Virginia.

Fire weather conditions are elevated across much of the Northeast, as seen in this map from Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. CBS News

The threat with this elevated fire risk is due to winds picking up to 10-15 mph, with wind gusts upwards of 25-35 mph. Relative humidity levels are as low as 20% in some spots, as well. Red flag warnings have been issued into the evening hours of Friday across parts of the Northeast and New England.

Red flag warnings for fire risk have been issued across much of the Northeast, as seen in this map for Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. CBS News

The weekly drought monitor came in on Thursday, and 57% of the Tri-State area of metro New York, New Jersey and Connecticut is under a moderate drought. Brushfires flared up along the New Jersey Palisades overnight while firefighters fought other blazes in southern New Jersey, and multiple wildfires have been burning in Massachusetts, where drought conditions range from moderate to severe.

Much of the Northeast is in moderate drought, and drought conditions in some areas are severe, as seen in this map from Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. CBS News

Here's more on the conditions states in the region are facing:

For Pennsylvania, 22% of the state is now under a SEVERE drought with 4% in EXTREME drought. Philadelphia had its last measurable rainfall back on Sept. 29 of 0.11 inches. Philadelphia receives average annual rainfall of 37.89 inches and has gotten 33.43 inches so far this year.

For Maryland, 53% of the state is now under a SEVERE drought with 4% in EXTREME drought. Baltimore saw its last measurable rainfall back on Oct. 1 of 0.35 inches. Baltimore averages 38.94 inches of rainfall annually and has only received 31.71 inches so far this year.

For New Jersey, 76% of the state is now under a SEVERE drought and it has worsened into an EXTREME drought in almost 20% of the southeastern section of the state. Newark Liberty International Airport had its last measurable rainfall on Sept. 29 of 0.39 inches. Newark receives on average 39.88 inches of rain annually and has received 34.82 so far this year.

For New York, 85% of the state is ABNORMALLY DRY while 26% of the state is now in a MODERATE drought. New York City's Central Park received its last measurable rainfall back on Sept. 29, with 0.78 inches (technically it got 0.01 inches on Oct. 29 but that was not as significant). Central Park normally averages annual rainfall of 42.38 inches and has received 38.49 inches so far this year.

For Connecticut, 100% of the state is now in MODERATE drought, up from only 14% of the state at that level just last week. New Haven saw its last measurable rainfall back on Oct. 7, of 0.27 inches (technically it received 0.01 inches on Nov. 1 but that was not incredibly significant either). Hartford, which receives an average of 40.25 inches of rainfall annually, has gotten 39.29 so far this year.

For Massachusetts, 84% of the state is in MODERATE drought while 32% is in SEVERE drought. Boston received its last measurable rainfall on Oct. 30, of 0.18 inches. Boston's average annual rainfall accumulation is 36.46 inches and the city has received 36.38 so far this year.

The dry conditions are not expected to last much longer in the Northeast, as the next chance of rain can come as early as Sunday night.