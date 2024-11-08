Firefighters in New Jersey talk about burnout battling back-to-back wildfires: "We are hanging in there"

Seeing the flames and plumes of smoke from above is one thing, but seeing the wildfires on the ground is a whole different story for firefighters.

"To see those massive clouds of smoke and flames moving through the woods towards the houses, it's just as awe-inspiring for us. It's something we don't battle every day," said Eamonn Fitzpatrick-Ruth, who works for Evesham Fire-Rescue.

Evesham Fire-Rescue has been assisting and offering resources and manpower to the New Jersey Forest Fire Service in battling the Bethany Run Wildfire, which is burning close to 400 acres near Kettle Run Road.

"The Forest Fire service is operating in and down the state of New Jersey, so obviously in a dry situation like this, they are working numerous fires at the same time, so the use of local resources is really critical to allow them to do what they need to do," said Deputy Chief Scott Freedman.

Evesham Fire-Rescue said they helped keep the flames from reaching homes, which included clearing leaves, brush, and anything that could fuel the fire even more. They also had to check on residents.

"We have to make sure if it's occupied or unoccupied, if it is, we need to brief them quickly on what's occurring, what may occur, and what they can do in the meantime," said Captain Mike Chambers.

The firefight is far from easy. At times it can be exhausting especially during a drought.

"We are hanging in there. It's definitely been a long and dry season," Fitzpatrick-Ruth said.

"They have a mission focus mindset," said Chambers. "We are go-getter people, so we are going to be hard to admit that we need a break."

Firefighters said while it's been a busy season, they are hoping to get some rain soon.