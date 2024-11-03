Wildfire burns on Blue Mountain in Northampton County, Pennsylvania

A wildfire is burning on Blue Mountain near the Lehigh Gap in Northampton County, Pennsylvania, on Sunday, officials said.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Conversation and Natural Resources, the fire has burned 150 acres so far.

The Lehigh Township Volunteer Fire Company posted on Facebook that crews were sent to Timberline Road at about 10:30 a.m. to respond to the fire on Sunday.

Hours later, the fire company said crews plan to ignite a line of fire to burn up to the active fire in order to create a safe barrier around homes in the area. Crews will be in the area of the 4500 block of Timberline Road to the 4900 block of Timberline Road during the burn, according to the fire department. A loss of power to homes in the area is possible but unlikely, the fire department said.

Crews also battled the fire on Saturday, but they were pulled off the mountain due to safety concerns.

Multiple wildfires have popped up in the Philadelphia region over the past week.

In New Jersey, a wildfire last week on Halloween night burned in Cumberland County, and another burned in Burlington County.

This is a developing story and will be updated.