Former Phillies manager Charlie Manuel improving after stroke thanks to help from Montgomery County dentist

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- World Series champion manager Charlie Manuel was among the fans at the Philadelphia Phillies baseball game Wednesday.

Manuel had a doctor's appointment with a specialized dentist in Montgomery County as he works on his stroke recovery.

Manuel has a lot to smile about, and it's not just because the Phillies are in first place.

"I feel good," Manuel said.

After a serious stroke in September, the former Phillies manager had a number of problems.

"I didn't want to do nothing, I had trouble talking, I couldn't walk," Manuel said.

Manuel's walking again with his wife, Missy, back in the Philadelphia region to see the doctor who's helping him speak more clearly.

Dr. Robert Bentz, a prosthodontist, said after a stroke the structure of the mouth can change, which can cause problems with the fit of a prosthetic.

"It's a prosthesis, a prosthetic," Bentz said. "That's what a denture is in this case."

Continuing his #stroke recovery Charlie Manuel is back in the Philadelphia region for an intervention that will help him speak more clearly #cbs3 at 5:44 @cbsphiladelphia @charliemanuel41 @phillies Posted by Stephanie Stahl on Wednesday, June 19, 2024

Manuel isn't shy about talking about his denture – or showing it. Even before the stroke, he had trouble with his mouth after being hit twice with a baseball.

"Jerry Reuss hit me in the face with a fastball and knocked six of my teeth out," Manuel said.

At his facility in Norriton, Montgomery County, Bentz was able to quickly make Manuel a new prosthetic. Dental prosthesis are now computerized using imaging and a 3-dimensional printer.

"So that technology is so much more efficient and exact now we can do it in one day," Bentz said.

Manuel, still working on his recovery, is thrilled with his new prosthetic and the cutting-edge technology.

"It helps with his personal emotional attitude," Bentz said. "It just gives you strength when you feel confident in yourself."

When Manuel was back at Citizens Bank Park, he was back in his element.

"I was happy yesterday," Manuel said. "I was around all the players and I was talking to them just like old times."

Manuel, who lives in Florida, is a senior adviser for the Phillies and is involved with amateur baseball players.