Watch CBS News
Local News

Legendary Phillies manager Charlie Manuel suffered stroke during medical procedure

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Digital Brief: Sept. 16, 2023 (AM)
Digital Brief: Sept. 16, 2023 (AM) 03:09

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Legendary Phillies manager Charlie Manuel suffered a stroke during a medical procedure at a Florida hospital. 

The Phillies shared in a release Saturday afternoon that the Phillies legend, who brought the team to the World Series in 2008, had a blood clot that medics were able to remove immediately after the stroke. 

"The next 24 hours will be crucial to his recovery, and Charlie's family asks that you keep him in your thoughts and prayers at this time," the release stated in part.

CBS Philadelphia will update this story with the latest news as updates come into our newsroom. 

CBS News Philadelphia Staff
512-appicon-philadelphia-color.png

The CBS News Philadelphia Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on September 16, 2023 / 5:12 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.