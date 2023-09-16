Legendary Phillies manager Charlie Manuel suffered stroke during medical procedure

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Legendary Phillies manager Charlie Manuel suffered a stroke during a medical procedure at a Florida hospital.

The Phillies shared in a release Saturday afternoon that the Phillies legend, who brought the team to the World Series in 2008, had a blood clot that medics were able to remove immediately after the stroke.

"The next 24 hours will be crucial to his recovery, and Charlie's family asks that you keep him in your thoughts and prayers at this time," the release stated in part.

CBS Philadelphia will update this story with the latest news as updates come into our newsroom.