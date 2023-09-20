Former Phillies manager Charlie Manuel thanks fans on social media after suffering stroke

Former Phillies manager Charlie Manuel moved out of ICU after stroke

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Former Philadelphia Phillies manager Charlie Manuel thanked fans on social media for their support after he suffered a stroke over the weekend.

"I want to thank all the people who are pulling for me. I am touched that you are showing me love. And I want to thank @LKLDRegional Critical Care team for hustling and being on time. You have kept me in the game. Charlie Manuel," he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

On Monday, the Phillies' broadcast said Manuel was moved out of the ICU and in good spirits. He's been reading texts and social media posts of support. He's also been squeezing the doctor's and his wife Missy's hands.

Manuel suffered a stroke Saturday while undergoing a medical procedure in a Florida hospital, the team said. Doctors removed a blood clot immediately after the stroke.

Manuel, a Phillies legend, won the World Series with the team in 2008 and is the winningest manager in franchise history.

CBS News Philadelphia Stephanie Stahl spoke to a Main Line Health doctor about his road to recovery from the stroke.