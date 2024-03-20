How baseball became Charlie Manuel's "saving grace" in stroke recovery

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Last September, former Philadelphia Phillies manager Charlie Manuel suffered a stroke while undergoing a medical procedure at a hospital in Florida. He wasn't able to talk or walk afterward and was left partially paralyzed.

Months later and after a difficult journey, Manuel is starting to look and sound like himself again.

"Baseball has really been the saving grace for this," Manuel's wife Melissa "Missy" Martin said. "It really has been. I think it's very marked how different his demeanor and his attitude [was] when he was not able to come to the ballpark vs. once he can be at the ballpark, be around the guys, be around the game. It's what he needs emotionally, and probably now more than ever, he needs it."

The former Phillies skipper recently sat down with CBS Philadelphia's Pat Gallen in his first TV interview since his stroke. Manuel discussed his recovery and told a story about why former Phillies second baseman Chase Utley told him he "used to hate" him.

Will Kenworthy/CBS News Philadelphia

Manuel said he's still passionate about baseball and goes to as many games as he can. He and former Phillies shortstop and manager Larry Bowa went to about 30 to 40 major league games last season, Manuel said.

But Manuel's love for baseball goes beyond the big leagues.

"Baseball is something that I will always be around as long as I'm living. I go to Little League games. People don't even know about that," he said. "I'll put my hat on and glasses and watch Little League games and watch who's a good player and things like that. I watch high school games. I still have a passion to at least talk to the guys about baseball. I know I can help guys with their hitting."

The 80-year-old Manuel added he believes he can help hitters with the psychological aspects of the craft.

During the summer, Manuel said he always has three games on at a time: a Phillies game, an Atlanta Braves or Los Angeles Dodgers game, and a Lehigh Valley IronPigs or Reading Fightin Phils game.

"I can go fishing," Manuel said. "I don't know if I can play golf now. I used to and things like that. I can do different things, but at the end of the day, I'll always be back watching the game if it's on."