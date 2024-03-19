Charlie Manuel recalls why Philadelphia Phillies great Chase Utley "used to hate" him

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Charlie Manuel, in his first TV interview since his stroke last September, was leery about telling a story about legendary Philadelphia Phillies second baseman Chase Utley.

Manuel has been back at spring training in Clearwater, Florida, and the former Phillies manager told CBS Philadelphia's Pat Gallen everyone has treated him well.

"Except Utley," Manuel said jokingly.

Utley joined other Phillies alums John Kruk, Mickey Morandini, Larry Bowa and Greg Luzinski for the organization's Phantasy Camp in Clearwater in late January.

Manuel and Utley were at lunch when Utley turned to his former manager and said, "I used to hate you."

"I said, 'What?' He said, 'I used to hate you,'" Manuel said. "I said, 'What do you mean?' He says, 'You would make me ride on a bus all the time in spring training games on away games. I said, 'How come you didn't say nothing?' He said, 'I didn't want to.' I said, 'You knew I'd put you on all of them.'"

FILE - Charlie Manuel, Jimmy Rollins and Chase Utley meet on the field for the first pitch prior to Game Four of the 2022 World Series at Citizens Bank Park on November 02, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Timothy Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Utley laughed but then told Manuel that he believed veterans riding the bus on some away spring training games was one of the best things Manuel implemented to teach discipline.

"He said, 'That helped me,'" Manuel said.

Utley established himself as a leader of the Phillies' "Golden Era" and arguably the best second baseman of his time, making six All-Star teams and winning four Silver Slugger Awards in the red pinstripes. Manuel managed Utley and the Phillies to a World Series title in 2008.

He tied the record for the most home runs in a World Series in 2009 with five, matching Reggie Jackson in 1977 and George Springer in 2017.

Utley received 28.8% in his first year on the Baseball Writers' Association of America Hall of Fame ballot in 2024.