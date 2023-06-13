CBS News Philadelphia's top stories at 11 p.m.

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The CBS News Philadelphia team has had a busy day covering stories impacting the Philadelphia region.

Residents across the Delaware Valley are feeling the impact of I-95 collapsing early Sunday morning following a crash involving a fuel tanker and fire.

Truck driver killed in I-95 collapse remembered by cousin

Earlier Monday, human remains were recovered by officials under the wreckage of the I-95 collapse.

Authorities haven't identified the driver, but a cousin of the victim says 53-year-old Nathan Moody was behind the wheel when the tanker crashed.

Moody's cousin says Pennsylvania State Troopers notified his widow and believe he was the driver.

I-95 collapse makes for a long evening commute

The first Monday evening rush hour commute since the I-95 collapse was every bit as frustrating as you can imagine.

As a result of the collapse, plenty of roads are closed, which has led drivers using alternative routes to get back home.

Residents using SEPTA after I-95 collapse

SEPTA has put in place a service plan to support transportation needs in the Philly area for Monday and Tuesday after the I-95 collapse.

And more commuters are relying on the service to get to and from work.

