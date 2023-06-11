Best detours to avoid Philadelphia I-95 bridge collapse road closure

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- If you take Interstate 95 through the Philadelphia area, you're going to need an alternate route after a major portion collapsed after sources said a fuel tanker truck caught fire underneath an overpass. The southbound side of the interstate was also compromised in the fire, officials said.

I-95 is a man arterial roadway in the U.S. that goes north and south along the east coast. On average, 125,000 vehicles use the highway a day to go through the Philadelphia area, according to federal transportation records.

The roadway is closed for a two-mile stretch between Allegheny and Castor Avenue (Exit 25), and Academy Road and Linden Avenue (Exit 32) after officials said the fuel tanker went up in flames while on Princeton Avenue near the I-95 Cottman Avenue on-ramp on June 11, 2023.

CBS News Traffic Reporter Chandler Lutz said this is going to cause major traffic issues for the foreseeable future and you are going to need to plan.

Going around I-95 collapse

Route 1, or Roosevelt Blvd., is the best option to avoid the area if you're traveling north or south, depending on your destination.

Those who are planning to travel on I-95 from the south should consider the Delaware Memorial Bridges or New Jersey Turnpike.

Traveling locally

If you're traveling locally, you can take Torresdale or Frankford Avenues to go around the closed I-95 corridor.

Traveling to/from New Jersey

For those traveling to New Jersey, you should consider the New Jersey Turnpike, I-295 or Route 130. The Betsy Ross Bridge (Exit 26) and Ben Franklin Bridge are also options. However, if you're traveling from the Besty Ross to I-95 South, that area is blocked off.

Tumar Alexander, from the City of Philadelphia Managing Director's Office, said it will be a long time to address this roadway collapse.

Local, state and federal officials said they are all working together to assess the damage before they can work to repair the roadway.