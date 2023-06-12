I-95 collapse: How South Jersey and Bucks County are being impacted

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The I-95 collapse in Philadelphia has had a ripple effect for drivers across the region, including in South Jersey and Bucks County.

Zack Marcus manages Todd Marcus Birds Exotic, which is located right across the Delaware River from where I-95 is shut down.

He said some of his workers live in that area, and he was nervous whether they were going to have problems getting into work.

"Thankfully, everything wasn't too bad," Marcus said. "Everyone was able to come in and get here on time. They did leave a little early to make sure."

He expects in the coming weeks that U.S. 130, which runs in front of his store, will be packed with people looking for a shortcut to Philadelphia.

"I feel like the next coming days, it'll really kind of show what we're going to be dealing with for the near future," Marcus said.

At SEPTA's West Trenton station, Andy Zalescik and his daughter are in planning mode for her longer-than-expected road trip to Virginia.

She took the train from Temple University.

"She was actually 10 minutes early, so that was good," Zalescik said. "Now she's going to reverse, take our truck and try to drive to Virginia. but making a pitstop in Philadelphia first."

Based on the mapping apps, his daughter won't face too long of a delay getting to Philadelphia if she travels through South Jersey.

"Now, we have a lot more technology of Waze apps and GPS," Zalescik said. "So got a few choices, if you will, that can take advantage of the best path."

But one path he noticed not as many people taking: the SEPTA regional lines.

He said the parking lot at West Trenton is emptier than he expected.

"It's probably again, due to remote work," Zalescik said. "I'm sure. over the next few days, as people get socialized to the idea that traffic, that this will be packed pretty soon."

SEPTA announced it plans to have expanded service on its Trenton and West Trenton lines until further notice.

Bucks County impact

Meanwhile, just north of the collapse, commuters in Bucks County are trying to keep up with the drastic changes to their now alternative commute.

"I normally drive," Rich Sutcliffe said.

Sutcliffe started his workweek at Temple University with a stop at the Yardley SEPTA station.

"I looked at Waze and it was like a two-hour drive in with the detours and everything," Sutcliffe said.

Sutcliffe said he's not looking forward to possibly spending the next several months waiting for the train during repairs on I-95.

"I'm hoping they get this fixed pretty fast. They're saying months. I'm thinking years, but I'm optimistic that it's more in the months," Sutcliffe said.

David Walter, the deputy director of the Bucks County Transportation Management Association, said Sunday was full of social media alerts about the I-95 collapse, so they pushed out this message on Twitter and Facebook.

"There are a lot of first responders, doctors nurses," Walter said. "They need to be out there and they need to get to their places of employment. So again, the telecommuting message is if you can and your employer is willing please work from home."

But for those who cannot, Walter said the agency is working closely with SEPTA to get people where they need to go on time.

"Utilize SEPTA Regional Rail when possible. It's important. they are adding capacity and they are adding trains in certain situations," Walter said.