Siafa Lewis anchors CBS News Philadelphia at 4 p.m. along with Natasha Brown.

Prior to joining the station, Siafa spent seven years as a sports and news anchor at NBC5 in Chicago. He served as the station's main sports anchor his last 5 years in Chicago.

Siafa also spent 6 years working in New York at SportsNet NY and then NBC 4. Siafa has been nominated for 3 Emmy Awards in NYC and 1 in Chicago.

Siafa, born in West Germany, moved with his family to South Jersey at the age of 7 and attended Camden Catholic High School, where he ran track and played football. He obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communications: Radio, Television, and Film from Rowan University in 2000.

Siafa describes himself as a Philly guy through and through! He tells it like it is. He's a big fan of our pro sports teams and the restaurant scene. He is a car fanatic and appreciates fashion.

Siafa resides in South Jersey with his wife Deanna and their two children. He is ecstatic to once again live closer to his and his wife's family.

